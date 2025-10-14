Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2025 14:02 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Book Research: 2026 Top Health Information Management Systems Vendors

Independent Black Book user experience rankings spotlight vendors leading the modernization of health information management from AI-powered coding to interoperable data systems.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Black Book Research today announced the results of its 2026 Health Information Management (HIM) Top Vendors Awards, following a comprehensive, independent polling initiative conducted from February 1 through October 1, 2025. The extensive study gathered responses from 8,237 verified participants, representing 3,220 provider organizations: including hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and physician groups, and 251 payer and value-based care (VBC) organizations across the United States.

The findings mark another milestone in Black Book's two-decade tradition of benchmarking client experience, trust, and innovation in global IT and services.

"Our 2026 findings confirm that the health information management industry is accelerating into a new era of digital efficiency, interoperability, and AI-driven accuracy," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "These vendors have not only achieved exceptional client satisfaction but have demonstrated measurable excellence across eighteen standardized performance indicators and specialized category KPIs. Each winner represents the leading edge of reliability, innovation, and real-world impact in health data operations. We extend our highest congratulations to every organization recognized this year for setting the new benchmark in HIM performance."

2026 Top-Rated Health Information Management Vendors by Category

Category

#1 Rated Vendor

Website

Provider Credentialing Solutions (provider-side)

Modio Health

www.modiohealth.com

Provider Data Management Platforms (payer-side)

Inovalon

www.inovalon.com

Computer-Assisted Coding Applications (software)

Dolbey

www.dolbey.com

Outsourced Coding & CAC Managed Services

IKS Health

www.ikshealth.com

ICD-10 Coding Audit & Chart Review Services

Optum

www.optum.com

GenAI & Autonomous Coding Platforms

AKASA

www.akasa.com

AI Medical Scribing & Ambient Coding Platforms

Suki AI

www.suki.ai

Coding Staffing Solutions

Aviacode

www.aviacode.com

Revenue Integrity Solutions (preventive - pre-claim)

Waystar

www.waystar.com

Denial Management & Appeals (corrective - post-claim)

Knowtion Health

www.knowtionhealth.com

Risk Adjustment & Coding (software)

Cotiviti

www.cotiviti.com

Outsourced Risk Adjustment / HCC Services

Episource

www.episource.com

Full-Service HIM Outsourcing Providers

Omega Healthcare

www.omegahealthcare.com

Outsourced CDI / Mid-RCM Services

AGS Health

www.agshealth.com

Outsourced Prior Authorization Services

Cohere Health

www.coherehealth.com

Outsourced Registry Abstraction & Quality Services

TempusAI

www.tempus.ai

HIM Advisory & Consulting Firms

e4Health

www.e4health.com

Behavioral Health & Post-Acute HIM / Coding Solutions

Netsmart MyAvatar

www.ntst.com

Radiation Oncology Information Systems

Varian ARIA

www.varian.com

Integrated EHR / HIM / Practice Management (Specialty Ambulatory)

NextGen

www.nextgen.com

Release of Information Services

Verisma

www.verisma.com

Enterprise Data Archiving & Migration

Harmony Healthcare IT

www.harmonyhit.com

Automated Document Imaging, Abstracting & Indexing

Solarity

www.solarity.com

Image Exchange Platforms

Intelerad (Ambra)

www.intelerad.com

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)

Mach7

www.mach7.com

Patient Tracking & Flow Solutions

TeleTracking

www.teletracking.com

Advanced HIM Data Analytics & Asset Management

Ursa Health

www.ursahealth.com

AI-Powered Mid-Cycle RCM & Workflow Optimization

Notable Health

www.notablehealth.com

Clinical Registry Abstraction & Quality Measures Platforms

IQVIA

www.iqvia.com

Privacy, Security & Compliance Vendors

Clearwater Compliance

www.clearwatercompliance.com

Master Data / MPI / Provider Directory

Verato

www.verato.com

NLP Platforms

CLINITHINK CLIX

www.clinithink.com

Clinical Forms & Digital Intake

Interlace Health (FormFast)

www.interlacehealth.com

About Black Book Research

Black Book Market Research LLC is the industry's source for unbiased, data-driven evaluations of healthcare technology, services, and consulting performance. Renowned for its transparency and methodological rigor, Black Book's crowdsourced scoring model measures the true user experience across 18 standard performance indicators and 18 additional category-specific KPIs, providing unparalleled visibility into the satisfaction and operational effectiveness of health IT vendors.

With a focused commitment to Health Information Management (HIM) and the rapidly expanding impact of artificial intelligence in healthcare, Black Book delivers actionable intelligence to global IT buyers, investors, and healthcare leaders. Its independent research empowers decision-makers to identify best-fit partners, benchmark performance, and advance the digital transformation and equity of healthcare delivery worldwide.

For more information, visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

.

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/2026-top-health-information-management-systems-vendors-1083851

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
