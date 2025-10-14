Independent Black Book user experience rankings spotlight vendors leading the modernization of health information management from AI-powered coding to interoperable data systems.
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Black Book Research today announced the results of its 2026 Health Information Management (HIM) Top Vendors Awards, following a comprehensive, independent polling initiative conducted from February 1 through October 1, 2025. The extensive study gathered responses from 8,237 verified participants, representing 3,220 provider organizations: including hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and physician groups, and 251 payer and value-based care (VBC) organizations across the United States.
The findings mark another milestone in Black Book's two-decade tradition of benchmarking client experience, trust, and innovation in global IT and services.
"Our 2026 findings confirm that the health information management industry is accelerating into a new era of digital efficiency, interoperability, and AI-driven accuracy," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "These vendors have not only achieved exceptional client satisfaction but have demonstrated measurable excellence across eighteen standardized performance indicators and specialized category KPIs. Each winner represents the leading edge of reliability, innovation, and real-world impact in health data operations. We extend our highest congratulations to every organization recognized this year for setting the new benchmark in HIM performance."
2026 Top-Rated Health Information Management Vendors by Category
Category
#1 Rated Vendor
Website
Provider Credentialing Solutions (provider-side)
Modio Health
www.modiohealth.com
Provider Data Management Platforms (payer-side)
Inovalon
www.inovalon.com
Computer-Assisted Coding Applications (software)
Dolbey
www.dolbey.com
Outsourced Coding & CAC Managed Services
IKS Health
www.ikshealth.com
ICD-10 Coding Audit & Chart Review Services
Optum
www.optum.com
GenAI & Autonomous Coding Platforms
AKASA
www.akasa.com
AI Medical Scribing & Ambient Coding Platforms
Suki AI
www.suki.ai
Coding Staffing Solutions
Aviacode
www.aviacode.com
Revenue Integrity Solutions (preventive - pre-claim)
Waystar
www.waystar.com
Denial Management & Appeals (corrective - post-claim)
Knowtion Health
www.knowtionhealth.com
Risk Adjustment & Coding (software)
Cotiviti
www.cotiviti.com
Outsourced Risk Adjustment / HCC Services
Episource
www.episource.com
Full-Service HIM Outsourcing Providers
Omega Healthcare
www.omegahealthcare.com
Outsourced CDI / Mid-RCM Services
AGS Health
www.agshealth.com
Outsourced Prior Authorization Services
Cohere Health
www.coherehealth.com
Outsourced Registry Abstraction & Quality Services
TempusAI
www.tempus.ai
HIM Advisory & Consulting Firms
e4Health
www.e4health.com
Behavioral Health & Post-Acute HIM / Coding Solutions
Netsmart MyAvatar
www.ntst.com
Radiation Oncology Information Systems
Varian ARIA
www.varian.com
Integrated EHR / HIM / Practice Management (Specialty Ambulatory)
NextGen
www.nextgen.com
Release of Information Services
Verisma
www.verisma.com
Enterprise Data Archiving & Migration
Harmony Healthcare IT
www.harmonyhit.com
Automated Document Imaging, Abstracting & Indexing
Solarity
www.solarity.com
Image Exchange Platforms
Intelerad (Ambra)
www.intelerad.com
Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)
Mach7
www.mach7.com
Patient Tracking & Flow Solutions
TeleTracking
www.teletracking.com
Advanced HIM Data Analytics & Asset Management
Ursa Health
www.ursahealth.com
AI-Powered Mid-Cycle RCM & Workflow Optimization
Notable Health
www.notablehealth.com
Clinical Registry Abstraction & Quality Measures Platforms
IQVIA
www.iqvia.com
Privacy, Security & Compliance Vendors
Clearwater Compliance
www.clearwatercompliance.com
Master Data / MPI / Provider Directory
Verato
www.verato.com
NLP Platforms
CLINITHINK CLIX
www.clinithink.com
Clinical Forms & Digital Intake
Interlace Health (FormFast)
www.interlacehealth.com
About Black Book Research
Black Book Market Research LLC is the industry's source for unbiased, data-driven evaluations of healthcare technology, services, and consulting performance. Renowned for its transparency and methodological rigor, Black Book's crowdsourced scoring model measures the true user experience across 18 standard performance indicators and 18 additional category-specific KPIs, providing unparalleled visibility into the satisfaction and operational effectiveness of health IT vendors.
With a focused commitment to Health Information Management (HIM) and the rapidly expanding impact of artificial intelligence in healthcare, Black Book delivers actionable intelligence to global IT buyers, investors, and healthcare leaders. Its independent research empowers decision-makers to identify best-fit partners, benchmark performance, and advance the digital transformation and equity of healthcare delivery worldwide.
For more information, visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.
