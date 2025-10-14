The AD Leaf Illuminates Love in Orlando Pride Week - Celebrating Inclusion, Creativity, and Opporutnity

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / As Orlando celebrates Pride Week, our team at The AD Leaf Marketing Firm wanted to share something truly close to our hearts.

We've launched a citywide poster campaign called "Crosswalks Aren't the Problem. Hate Is. Illuminate Love." a message designed to turn recent conversations about the downtown rainbow crosswalks into a movement centered on unity, compassion, and love.

Designed by Orlando-based artist Thomas Scala and created by our diverse in-house team of 55 marketing creatives, the campaign's posters can now be seen in coffee shops, restaurants, and local businesses throughout downtown.

At The AD Leaf, we're proud to be an LGBTQ-owned and women-led agency that believes creativity changes lives.

We'll be hosting a Job Fair for Creatives and Marketing Professionals next month, offering mentorships, portfolio reviews, and full-time opportunities right here in the Orlando community.

"At the heart of The AD Leaf is love | love for what we do, who we serve, and how we grow together," says Jackie Mickelson, Vice President of Franchising and Emerging Markets.

We'd love to share this story with your audience from our Illuminate Love campaign to the new local jobs and mentorship opportunities we're creating for Orlando's creative community.

For more information about The AD Leaf's marketing and advertising services or to schedule a consultation with our Orlando team, please visit www.adleaforlando.com or contact us at (407) 674-9919.

About The AD Leaf:

The AD Leaf is a premier, full-service marketing and advertising agency headquartered in Melbourne, FL. For over a decade, the firm has been delivering high-impact, results-driven marketing solutions to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, creativity, and client satisfaction, The AD Leaf has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations looking to elevate their marketing strategies and achieve long-term success. For more information about The AD Leaf or it's locations in Orlando, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, or Las Vegas, please visit www.TheADLeaf.com or contact us at info@theadleaf.com.

