Sama Introduces Smart Review, Redefining Quality Assurance in AI Data Labeling

Breakthrough capability reduces review rates from 100% to as low as 10% while maintaining rigorous SLA compliance and 95%+ quality scores

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Sama , delivering data certainty for enterprise AI through tech-enabled annotation, validation and evaluation services, today announced the launch of Smart Review, a breakthrough approach to quality assurance (QA) that transforms how AI data labeling projects maintain quality standards. Smart Review challenges the industry's traditional assumption that 100% review is necessary by focusing on reviewing the right tasks, not all tasks. Organizations can now dramatically reduce review rates from 100% to as low as 10% while still meeting rigorous SLA standards and maintaining trust in their data.

Sama's Smart Review combines human-in-the-loop (HITL) flexibility with automated intelligence, ensuring that oversight is applied strategically and efficiently. In pilot projects, Sama validated that review rates could be safely reduced to ~10% while maintaining SLA compliance and 95%+ quality scores. This marks a paradigm shift in how enterprises approach AI QA, helping them move away from costly blanket reviews to targeted, intelligent oversight.

"Quality has always been the foundation of AI success, but the industry has been locked into the costly assumption that 100% review is the only way to achieve it," said Duncan Curtis, SVP of AI product and technology at Sama. "As enterprises increasingly face pressure to deliver trustworthy, high-quality data at scale, Smart Review proves that quality can be both rigorous, efficient and cost-effective."

Smart Review is available in two forms: Configurable Smart Review allows Sama project teams to set review levels per project or per user, while Automated Smart Review uses performance data to intelligently adjust review percentages week by week, scaling quality oversight automatically without manual intervention. Randomized sampling ensures fairness and maintains rigorous SLA compliance even at reduced review rates, with pilot projects maintaining 95%+ quality scores.

The solution operates seamlessly behind the scenes in the Sama platform, delivering higher efficiency, faster delivery and lower cost of quality without requiring any additional configuration or oversight from customers. For enterprise AI teams that depend on high-quality training data, Smart Review represents a paradigm shift from "reviewing every task" to "reviewing the right tasks," setting a new benchmark for how quality is measured and maintained in the industry.

"When we set out to build Smart Review, our goal was to rethink quality from the ground up," said Megan McNeil, Director of Product at Sama. "We designed it to adapt to real-world performance data, so that review effort is applied intelligently rather than indiscriminately. The result is a system that not only reduces cost and effort, but also builds trust in the data pipelines our customers rely on."

Smart Review is currently available within the Sama Platform and is fully supported by SamaHub, a collaborative workspace, and by SamaAssure, the industry's highest quality guarantee, which routinely delivers a 98% first batch acceptance rate.

About Sama

Sama delivers data certainty for enterprise AI through tech-enabled annotation, validation and evaluation services. By combining advanced platforms with expert human judgment, Sama helps some of the world's largest companies, including 30% of the Fortune 50, move AI models from development to production with confidence. With thousands of skilled data professionals and industry-leading quality guarantees, Sama tackles the critical challenge that over 63% of AI models fail to reach production due to poor data quality.

Founded in 2008, Sama has delivered more than 40 billion data points and created employment opportunities that have helped over 70,000 people lift themselves out of poverty. As a certified B Corporation, Sama is committed to advancing both technological innovation and social impact. Learn more at www.sama.com .

Sama Media Contact:

press@samasource.org

SOURCE: Sama

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sama-introduces-smart-review-redefining-quality-assurance-in-ai-1086423