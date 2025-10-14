Qrvey 9.2 Brings MCP Server, Smarter Infrastructure and Unified Control to Multi-Tenant SaaS Analytics

The Release Delivers Early Access to Powerful New AI Capabilities, Including Natural Language Assistants, Agent-Driven Automation and an Early-Access MCP Server

TYSONS CORNER, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Qrvey, the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics for SaaS, today announced the release of Qrvey 9.2, a major update to its embedded analytics platform. The release delivers early access to powerful new AI capabilities - including natural language assistants, agent-driven automation, and an early-access MCP server - alongside significant infrastructure and management enhancements.

Qrvey's MCP Server and Agent Frameworks Open the Door to Real-Time Orchestration and Connected SaaS



Qrvey 9.2 represents a leap forward in how SaaS companies deliver data experiences. The release introduces AI-driven assistants that allow users to query datasets, generate visualizations, and create formulas and SQL queries using natural language - making analytics more intuitive and accessible than ever.

Qrvey 9.2 also introduces an early-access MCP server, bringing the power of the Model Context Protocol to embedded analytics. Designed for multi-tenant SaaS, Qrvey's MCP server is tenant-scoped and JWT-authenticated, ensuring secure, governed access while enabling AI agents to discover and interact with analytics assets across environments. This foundation sets the stage for analytics that move beyond answering questions to driving action and orchestrating workflows across the SaaS ecosystem. Qrvey's MCP server and agent frameworks open the door to real-time orchestration and connected SaaS experiences.

"Qrvey 9.2 continues our focus on the unique demands of multi-tenant SaaS. With early access to new AI capabilities, ARM-optimized efficiency, and a unified management console, we're helping product teams deliver smarter experiences faster and at lower cost," said Arman Eshraghi, founder and CEO of Qrvey. "Looking ahead, as agent frameworks mature, MCP will let analytics initiate action and orchestrate workflows across SaaS apps-turning insight into outcomes for our customers."

Unlike general-purpose BI platforms, which are designed for internal reporting and often ill-suited to multi-tenant SaaS, Qrvey 9.2 is purpose-built for multi-tenant embedded analytics. Its architecture, AI capabilities, and agent-driven roadmap are engineered to deliver branded, scalable, and automated analytics experiences - without the compromises and workarounds typical of legacy BI tools.

"Qrvey 9 continues to redefine what's possible in embedded analytics - from dynamic tenant management and AI-powered dashboards to the introduction of MCP Servers and Agentic AI," said Ben Hans, VP of Product and Engineering at INGENIOUS.BUILD, a Qrvey customer. "Together, these innovations are helping us create a more connected, intelligent, and self-service data experience for every customer."

Beyond AI, Qrvey 9.2 introduces infrastructure optimizations that enhance performance and reduce operating costs. With full support for ARM architecture on AWS and Azure, customers can achieve more efficient deployments and up to 30% savings. Container orchestration has been restructured for smarter parallelization and reduced resource consumption, laying the foundation for future scalability. These enhancements underscore Qrvey's commitment to helping SaaS teams scale intelligently, minimize overhead, and accelerate growth.

On the management front, Qrvey 9.2 debuts a redesigned control panel that gives super-admins a unified view across tenants for managing datasets, data loads, and syncs. Additional enhancements include automatic syncing for pivoted datasets and the ability to white-label help documentation, allowing organizations to customize support experiences for their users. Together, these upgrades streamline administration and elevate the customer experience across every tenant.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics purpose-built for SaaS companies. Qrvey delivers powerful self-service analytics, automation, and AI-driven insights - all within a cloud-native architecture with agentic AI at its core. Qrvey empowers SaaS teams to deliver insight for their customers, agility for their product teams, and growth for their business. For more information, visit qrvey.com.

