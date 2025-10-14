Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2025 14:02 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Integrated Financial Technologies Enhances its Channel Program, Offering White-Label Customer Service Representatives to Address Staffing Gaps

MSPs Can Increase Revenues While Strengthening Customer Relationships

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Integrated Financial Technologies(IFT), a leading provider of outsourced portfolio management and business processing services, announced it has enhanced its channel program by providing white-label customer service solutions that can be branded and monetized by channel partners. The program offers partners teams of highly skilled, locally sourced agents that can be monetized with end-user organizations on a subscription basis. This service enables customers by addressing staffing shortages in critical areas like customer engagement, technical support, business development, inside sales, and collections.

The program empowers MSPs and VARs to serve businesses in a challenging labor environment, marked by skill gaps and talent shortages in technology-related fields. According to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), 69 percent of organizations reported difficulties recruiting for full-time positions in 2025. IFT's educated smartsourcing team allows businesses to deliver superior service to their customers without increasing internal headcount.

IFT teams can be contracted for both long- and short-term projects, or on a seasonal basis. MSPs can expect to see margins on these services of up to 18 percent, while deepening relationships with business customers. IFT agents are experienced in a range of industries such as automotive sales, healthcare, finance, and government, and are fully experienced with compliance and reporting requirements across multiple categories.

IFT utilizes an AI-driven platform that enables representatives to handle tasks accurately and quickly. The company utilizes advanced speech recognition and new emotional analysis tools to properly handle customer service interactions.

"MSPs who can offer their customers well-skilled, AI-assisted customer service personnel will not only relieve a huge pain point, but will also enjoy significant margins with very little effort required," said Tod Chisholm, president of IFT. "As technology progresses and the pool of talent continues to shrink, businesses need more effective ways to augment their capabilities and serve their customer needs-correctly and economically. Our program enables solution providers to solve their customers' staffing needs while generating substantial revenues. As a white label provider, IFT manages the personnel while the MSP reaps the benefits."

To become an IFT partner and offer smartsourcing services to end-customers, visit www.iftsolutions.com.

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions for portfolio management to credit unions, lenders, and businesses across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT's unique combination of deep expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT's North American-based agents are fully trained in financial services processes and a host of service-related industries, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. Their services enable organizations to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service-without incurring added overhead. For more information, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni
Parallel Communications Group, Inc.
610-737-2140
??: @Parallel_PR
LinkedIn
smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: IFT



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/integrated-financial-technologies-enhances-its-channel-program-o-1086654

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.