Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG Expands into Brazil with Strategic Representation Agreement

Julius Ladeira Appointed to Lead Market Entry into Latin America's Largest Healthcare Market; São Paulo Conference Scheduled for October 2-3, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCID:RMTG), a global leader in regenerative medicine solutions, today announced the expansion of its operations into Brazil through a strategic representation agreement with Julius Ladeira. The collaboration brings the full scope of RMTG's divisions-including ISSCA (International Society for Stem Cell Application) and CELLGENIC biologics-into Latin America's largest and most dynamic healthcare market.

Market Opportunity and Strategic Positioning:

Brazil represents one of the most significant healthcare markets in Latin America, with more than 600,000 physicians and an estimated 50,000 physicians already engaged in preventive and regenerative practices. Approximately 30,000 physicians currently incorporate regenerative approaches into their daily work, creating substantial demand for RMTG's integrated education, product distribution, and certification programs.

Strategic Partnership Structure:

Market Leadership: Julius Ladeira appointed as official representative to oversee ISSCA educational programs, CELLGENIC product distribution, and GSCG initiatives across Brazil

Local Operations: Strategic response to Brazil's import tax environment, enabling cost-effective local presence and product delivery to expanding physician network

Educational Platform: First major ISSCA Brazil conference scheduled for São Paulo October 2-3, 2025, bringing hands-on training and certification programs to local market

Product Distribution: CELLGENIC portfolio including exosomes, MSCs, and platelet-rich plasma kits now accessible to Brazilian physicians and clinics

Revenue Streams: Multiple revenue channels through training fees, product sales, certification programs, and ongoing physician support across Brazil's 600,000+ physician market

Network Expansion: Brazil appointment adds to RMTG's global footprint spanning 30+ countries, including recent Dominican Republic, northern Argentina/Paraguay, and Cancun manufacturing facility developments

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with a leading Brazilian medical executive, marking a significant milestone for RMTG and Global Stem Cells Group as we expand into the vibrant Brazilian market," said David Christensen, CEO of RMTG. "Brazil's regenerative medicine sector holds immense potential, but navigating its complexities-particularly the high import taxes that necessitate local operations-has required a thoughtful approach. This agreement not only enables us to establish a strong local presence but also appoints Julius Ladeira as our official representative in Brazil. With his expertise and deep understanding of the regional landscape, Julius will be instrumental in driving our mission to deliver innovative stem cell therapies to patients across the country. We look forward to fostering growth, innovation, and accessibility in regenerative medicine through this collaboration."

Physician Education and Market Development:

The October 2-3, 2025 São Paulo conference represents the first major ISSCA educational event in Brazil, expected to attract national and international experts while providing Brazilian physicians access to certification programs and advanced regenerative medicine training. The event creates immediate revenue opportunities through registration fees while establishing RMTG's educational platform in the market.

"It is with great satisfaction that we welcome ISSCA, CELLGENIC, and the Global Stem Cells Group into Brazil," said Julius Ladeira, RMTG's representative in Brazil. "We expect this partnership to be of great importance not only for the Group but also for Brazil as a whole. Our market has extraordinary potential, and we believe this initiative may bring real opportunities for growth and collaboration."

Strategic Market Entry and Long-Term Growth:

For years, Brazilian physicians have traveled internationally for ISSCA training and advanced regenerative medicine technologies. The local representation agreement brings these opportunities directly into Brazil, creating accessible training, certification, and biologic solutions while reducing costs associated with international travel and import barriers.

"We are hopeful that this new representation will mark the beginning of a long-term partnership that benefits both physicians and patients in Brazil," said Benito Novas, CEO of Global Stem Cells Group, Founder of ISSCA and CELLGENIC. "Now, we expect to bring these opportunities directly into the country, creating local access to training, certification, and biologic solutions. We are hopeful that this event will serve as the first of many collaborative milestones in Brazil."

The Brazil expansion aligns with RMTG's recent operational momentum, including Q1 2025 sales of $1.35M representing 67% growth with operational profits of $134,000. The Company's proven affiliate model generates revenue through upfront membership fees, product sales, training programs, and ongoing support, with Brazil's large physician population representing substantial growth potential.

About RMTG:

RMTG operates through its Global Stem Cells Group subsidiary across more than 30 countries, distributing regenerative medicine solutions worldwide while specializing in physician education through its ISSCA platform. The Company's CELLGENIC brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of regenerative medicine products including exosomes, MSCs, and platelet-rich plasma kits produced under rigorous quality protocols. RMTG's integrated approach combines clinical operations, product distribution, manufacturing capabilities, and medical education to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global regenerative medicine market. To learn more, visit www.stemcellsgroup.com.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (the "Company"). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to future revenues, market expansion in Brazil, representative appointments, product distribution success, conference attendance, or training program enrollment. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that the Brazil partnership will achieve projected benefits, that local operations will overcome import tax challenges, that the São Paulo conference will achieve attendance targets, that product sales will materialize as anticipated, or that market opportunities will develop as expected. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contact: David Christensen, CEO and President Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. investor.relations@regenmedtechgroup.com | (800) 956-3935

