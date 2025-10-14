Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Clarity Metals Corp. (CSE: CMET) (OTC Pink: CLGCF) (FSE: 27G0) ("Clarity" or the "Company") is pleased to provide updates on target areas within its 100% owned Fecteau Gold Project located in the Province of Quebec (the "Fecteau Property" or "Property"). Enthusiasm remains high to continue to explore in the Abitibi.

With drill permits in hand the Clarity team and its Contractors are designing a drill program to test several mineral showings throughout the project:

Lac Fecteau Est : mineralization identified in 2022 drilling includes 14.91 g/t Au over 1.0m from 149.4 in FEC-22-05 and 5.98 g/t Au in FEC-22-13 over 0.6m from 168.8m

Freeman-Buteux: 2.42g/t Au over 2.65m, 1.82 g/t Au over 4.9m in drill core. Mineralization is in quartz veins and shears within basalt flows, located

Buteux-Marceau: Located in the NE corner of the property in basalt massive flows, pillows and breccias. Anomalous grab samples, including 4.11 g/t Au and drilling has intersected 1.64 g/t over 0.35m from 59.95m

Desgagné : Anomalous samples, including 1.00 g/t Au trench sample over massive sulphide, within intermediate to felsic tuffs. Mineralization appears to be related to the La Concession fault, located to the west of the massive sulphides.

Lac Fecteau Porphyry : A grab sample in the LF12-02 showing collected from a strongly altered, weakly mineralized quartz porphyry returned 1.87 g/t gold. Mineralization consists of 0.5-1.0% appears in a fine network of quartz veinlets containing very fine-grained pyrite with traces of tourmaline.

Lac Pistolet : Trench sampling resulted in anomalous grab samples, including 1.08 g/t Au and 1.91% Cu. The mineralization is associated with a minor shear zone cross cutting basalts and gabbros of the Fecteau Formation.

Lac Fecteau NE : VMS mineralization in an logged exhalate horizon, containing Zn-Cu-Ag in massive sulphides comprised of 1.56% Zn, 0.23% Cu and 2.33g/t Ag over 5.1m from 216.90m.

Lac Pistolet NE : A north-south trending quartz vein, which is northeast of the other Lac Pistolet showings and off of the structure which those other Lac Pistolet showings. Mineralization is comprised of disseminated chalcopyrite, in which the assay results of a grab sample from a 50 cm quartz-chalcopyrite vein returned 2.58% Cu in 1989, with additional sampling in the immediate area weakly anomalous.

Lac Pistolet Nord Ouest : Located at the northwestern extent of the fold east of the Fecteau fault, containing anomalous base metal values in a massive to semi-massive sulfide zone within a graphitic argillite unit part of the intermediate to felsic volcanic Fecteau Formation. In the drill hole 87-2, Zinc and copper values reach up to 1.6% Zn, 0.35% Cu and 2.9 ppm Ag over 1.6m from 48.47m, and the full mineralized interval averages 0.93% Zn and 0.26% Cu over 3.05m composite.

Lac Fecteau Nord : Drill hole 7515-77-12 containing 1.71 g/t Au over 1.5 m. and a second interval in the same hole returned 0.75 g/t Au over 1.5 m (Coté et al., 1977). The gold is associated with massive to semi-massive pyrite-pyrrhotite bands 1.0 to 4.0 cm thick in brecciated felsic volcanic unit of the Fecteau Formation.

2017 New Showing (near Lac Pistolet) Orogenic Au Channel: 2.39 g/t Au over 3.05 m; up to 7.1 g/t Au over 0.5m

The Company believes that Fecteau Property has shown potential from historic work on the Property and Clarity's last drill campaign intersected some solid results, including high-grade mineralization in FEC-22-05, which intersected 14.91 g/t Au over 1.0m from 149.4 to 150.4 and 5.98 g/t Au in FEC-22-13 over 0.6m from 168.8m in the Fecteau Est showing.1 With only $1.4M spent to date on exploration at the Fecteau Property, Clarity has only started to test the potential of this system and build a geologic model for the belt. Work to date has now identified 12 showings as well as geophysical and geologically favourable targets without previously proven mineralization, all of which merit further evaluation and have potential to expand.

The Fecteau Property has been shown to have stratigraphy also favourable for VMS-style mineralization with several semi-massive and massive sulphide intercepts in drilling. To date predominantly comprised of pyrite and pyrrhotite, but with several kilometers of untested strong conductors at the contact between volcanic units represent one of the high priority target areas for the next exploration program.

Since the mid-1970s, a total of 17,815m diamond drill holes with an average of 207m have been drilled on the Property and in the surrounding area.

About the Fecteau Gold Project

The Fecteau project is in the Urban-Barry belt, in the east-central portion of the Abitibi Sub-province adjacent to Gold Field's Windfall Gold Project which an updated mineral resource and reserve estimate is forthcoming. Gold Fields Limited has paid C$1.93 billion (US$1.39 billion) net of cash received, in settlement of the transaction consideration using cash on hand, undrawn debt facilities and a US$750m liquidity facility put in place on 22 October 2024. 2

The prolific Abitibi Sub-province is the largest greenstone belt, with the greatest gold endowment, in the world. It stretches across Ontario and Quebec, spanning 700 km southeast to northwest and 350 km north to south. It has produced more than 200 million ounces with continuous operations in the belt since 1901.345 There has been continuous mining in the Abitibi for approaching 125 years. With over 80 base metals mines and over 50 gold deposits, there are still new discoveries occurring as exploration continues, with development on deposits to the west of the Fecteau Property such as and Bonterra Resources' Gladiator Project and Gold fields' Windfall Lake Project. Gold Fields' Windfall Lake Project (12.2MT @ 8.06 g/t Total Probable Mineral Reserves6) and Bonterra Resources' Gladiator Project (7.405MT @ 5.21 g/t Total Measured and Indicated Resources7), both of which are roughly 30 km to the west and in similarly aged volcanic rocks (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Location of Fecteau Gold Project showing nearby projects.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11932/270098_f70b1e3514e1fac5_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Previous drilling on 2022 mag survey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11932/270098_f70b1e3514e1fac5_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Drilling to date on bedrock geology.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11932/270098_f70b1e3514e1fac5_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Babak V. Azar, P.Geo., géo (EGBC#62313, OGQ#10876), a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Historical reports provided by the optionor were reviewed by the qualified person. The information provided has not been verified and is being treated as historic.

About Clarity

Clarity Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration project generator company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metals projects. Clarity's exploration mandate is global and focused on countries with established legal and regulatory systems supporting mining investment. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CMET".

To learn more about Clarity Metals Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritymetals.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: further exploration and exploration programs on the Property and anticipated targets that may be generated from future exploration programs and statements regarding any prospective results similar to or with favourable underlying geology similar to Bonterra Resources' Gladiator Project and Gold Fields' Windfall Lake Project. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including: that the Property may not host gold in commercially viable grades; that the Property may not host gold resources similar to those on Bonterra Resources' and Gold Fields' adjacent properties; that the Company may not complete further exploration programs on the Property as proposed; adverse market conditions; and other factors beyond the direct control of the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Historical information contained in this news release cannot be relied upon as the Company's Qualified Person, as defined under NI 43-101 has not prepared nor verified the historical information.

This news release also contains information about adjacent properties on which Clarity does not have the right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Property.

