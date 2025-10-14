Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) says PV systems within 2 km of Germany's railway substations could generate more than four times the network's annual power demand.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Fraunhofer ISE has identified significant potential for PV deployment along Germany's railway network. It found that areas within 2 km of a substation could host up to 37.6 GW of solar capacity. The institute said inverters enabling direct feed-in to the railway grid will be key to overcoming regulatory and market barriers that have so far limited such installations. The findings ...

