The agency broker strengthens its multi-asset execution capabilities with two senior hires.

Liquidnet, a leading technology-driven agency execution specialist, today announced the launch of its US Equity Options business, a strategic expansion that supports its multi-asset ambitions.

To lead this initiative, Liquidnet has appointed Andrew Arnold as Senior Execution Trader, High Touch US Equity Options, and Jason Lichten as Senior Execution Trader, Low Touch US Equity Options.

Arnold joins with more than 20 years of experience in equity derivatives, having held senior sales trading roles at Credit Suisse, Cantor Fitzgerald, Baycrest, Tullett Prebon and GFI. He will oversee the buildout of Liquidnet's high-touch US Equity Options offering.

Lichten brings over 25 years of industry experience from Wolverine Execution Services, RBC Capital Markets, BT Radianz and Merrill Lynch, and will focus on developing Liquidnet's low-touch electronic options capabilities.

Chris Blackburn, Global Head of Multi-Asset at Liquidnet, said: "Expanding into US Equity Options is a logical next step in our multi-asset strategy. The market has seen sustained growth over the past several years and we see clear opportunities to deliver value to our Members by extending our execution expertise into this space. With Andrew and Jason's depth of experience, we're well-positioned to build a differentiated offering that complements our existing capabilities across equities, fixed income and listed derivatives."

Andrew Arnold, Senior Execution Trader, High Touch US Equity Options at Liquidnet, added: "This is a rare opportunity to build something new within an established global network. The US options market is evolving quickly, with growing demand for high-quality, agency-driven execution. Building this business within Liquidnet gives us the opportunity to bring the same trusted model and Member-first approach that have long defined our success in equities."

Jason Lichten, Senior Execution Trader, Low Touch US Equity Options at Liquidnet, commented: "The continued electronification of the US options market presents real opportunities for innovation. Liquidnet's technology-driven approach and global network provide a strong foundation for developing advanced low-touch solutions tailored to institutional needs."

About Liquidnet

Liquidnet is a leading technology-driven, agency execution specialist that intelligently connects the world's investors to the world's investments. Since our founding in 1999, our network has grown to include more than 1,000 institutional investors and spans 57 markets across six continents. We built Liquidnet to make global capital markets more efficient and continue to do so by adding additional participants, enabling trusted access to trading and investment opportunities, and delivering the actionable intelligence and insight that our customers need. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on X @Liquidnet.

About TP ICAP Group plc

TP ICAP is a world-leading markets infrastructure and data solutions provider. The Group connects buyers and sellers in wholesale financial, energy and commodities markets. We are the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, trade execution, data analytics, and market intelligence. www.tpicap.com

2025 Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Liquidnet, Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC/NFA. Liquidnet Europe Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, is licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa, and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and a remote member of the SIX Swiss Exchange. TP ICAP (EUROPE) SA is authorised by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution and regulated by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and is a remote member of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Liquidnet Canada Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Industry Regulatory Organization and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. Liquidnet Asia Limited is regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission for Type 1 and Type 7 regulated activities and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognized Market Operator. Liquidnet Japan Inc. is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan and is a member of JSDA/JIPF. Liquidnet Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission as an Australian Financial Services Licensee, AFSL number 312525. Liquidnet Singapore Private Limited is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Capital Markets Services Licensee, CMSL number CMS 100757-1. Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are part of TP ICAP Group plc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251014041036/en/

Contacts:

Clara Llado Collderram, Liquidnet

Global Marketing Communications

+44 20 3933 0135

clcollderram@liquidnet.com