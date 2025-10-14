North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been recognized among "notable providers" in The Forrester report, The Organizational Change Management Services Landscape, Q4 2025.

The report provides an overview of organizational change management (OCM) service providers across various dimensions including size, geographic focus, industry specialization, and business scenario differentiation.

"We believe this recognition underscores our expertise in crafting practical approaches for clients that accelerate adoption of change," said Chris Miller, senior managing director and Practices lead. "Our change management leadership provides enterprise-wide sentiment insights into how organizations interpret changes and drive high-resolution individualized interventions. It is these pinpoint solutions that create lasting value and unleash untapped potential across organizations."

According to the Forrester report, OCM services help organizations "remodel the organization to embrace change," "optimize outcomes in the face of complexity and interdependencies," and "uphold the value proposition for all stakeholders." The report notes that the OCM market has evolved to be expert-led, research-backed, and adaptive to broader market trends including AI adoption.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here

About North Highland

Founded in 1992, North Highland helps businesses move from strategy to reality, taking a pragmatic and practical approach to build solutions that work and create impact that lasts. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services powered by a combination of talent and technology turn client visions into real, measurable value.

With industry-leading client satisfaction ratings, North Highland's methods and expertise are regularly recognized by the world's leading analyst firms. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 5,500 experts in 60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Instagram, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251014350999/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Courtney James

Senior Director, PR

(+1) 404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com