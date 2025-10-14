Autoliv and CATARC in Strategic Partnership

SHANGHAI, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co (CATARC), the leading research institution setting standards in China's automotive sector, have signed a strategic agreement to jointly advance automotive safety standards and innovation in China and beyond.

This partnership brings together Autoliv's global leadership in automotive safety and CATARC's comprehensive technical service capabilities to establish an integrated domestic and international service system to identify and enhance safety standards for all vehicles produced in China.

The collaboration will span research and development, testing, certification, and standards alignment-providing technical support for the R&D and global expansion of Chinese automakers.

The collaboration will focus on four key areas:

Collaborative Research in Safety Technologies - Advancing next-generation safety systems through quality and innovation.

Testing and Certification Support - Enhancing efficiency and reliability in safety validation processes.

International Business Development - Supporting Chinese OEMs in expanding globally with world-class safety.

Public Welfare and Sustainability Initiatives - Promoting safer mobility and sustainable development through joint advocacy and innovation.

"Autoliv has had a strong presence in China for over three decades and this partnership marks a new chapter in our commitment to shaping the future of automotive safety and ensuring high quality in products both in China and globally. Automotive safety products never get a second chance and need to work without any flaws or variations. Together with CATARC, we aim to define the next generation of safety standards and enhance the safety on our roads," said Fabien Dumont, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of Autoliv.

CATARC's strengths in product testing and certification, as well as forward-looking R&D, will be leveraged in this collaboration. The partnership also aims to increase industry-university-research integration and optimize the use of domestic and international R&D resources. By combining regional, industrial, and technological advantages, Autoliv and CATARC will jointly drive innovation and set higher standards for automotive safety.

This agreement builds on years of successful collaboration between the two organizations and reflects a shared vision to make mobility safer for all.

CATARC is an official partner for the World Congress Global NCAP25, which will be held in Shanghai October 15 to 17.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV; Nasdaq Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world, as well as mobility safety solutions, such as commercial vehicles and electrical safety solutions. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2024, our products saved approximately 37,000 lives and reduced around 600,000 injuries.

We have operations in 25 countries, and we drive innovation, research, and development at our 13 technical centers. Our 65,000 employees are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. Sales in 2024 amounted to $10.4 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

About CATARC

China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co (CATARC) is a central enterprise directly under the supervision of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC). Established in 1985, CATARC is a comprehensive technology enterprise group with extensive influence in the global and domestic automotive industry. CATARC has developed technical service capabilities covering the entire automotive industry chain and product life cycle. Its business spans a wide range of areas including industry services, standards development, policy research, testing and validation and engineering technology R&D.

