Climate X and Fathom Set the Global Benchmark for Climate Resilience Modelling

The integration creates the most comprehensive and defensible global climate model stack, combining water, wind, fire, and earth perils with adaptation intelligence-to empower faster, data-driven decision-making.

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate X, the award-winning leader in climate resilience analytics, today announced a new partnership with Fathom, the world's authority on flood risk. Through this integration, Climate X will embed Fathom's Global Flood model within its Spectra and Adapt platforms, creating the most comprehensive and actionable climate model stack available on the market.

"This partnership marks an important step forward for Climate X clients, adding world-class flood intelligence from Fathom to our already advanced models," said Kamil Kluza, COO & Co-founder of Climate X. "Integrating Fathom's models into our product suite reinforces Climate X's position as the global leader in climate resilience."

Natural flooding events continue to disrupt economies and infrastructure worldwide, driving increasing losses across the financial and real estate sectors. Between 2018 and 2023, global losses exceeded $100 billion annually in four out of five years, underscoring the need for data-led foresight to protect value and ensure continuity.

Climate X models 12 distinct physical climate hazards, including extreme heat, tropical cyclones, landslides and wildfires. It translates this complex physical risk data into actionable OpEx, CapEx and revenue insights at both the asset and corporate entity levels. This intelligence allows institutions to proactively manage exposure, meet regulatory expectations, and develop profitable adaptation strategies, all through on-demand, audit-ready intelligence.

Fathom's Global Flood Map will add millions of simulated flood events to Climate X's already powerful Spectra and Adapt platforms, allowing for highly granular financial loss estimation across both aggregated portfolios and individual locations. The combined model stack enables users to quantify risk and financial impacts across a range of plausible future scenarios, offering a climate-driven perspective on both present and emerging risks.

"Fathom is thrilled about this collaboration, which showcases the value of cross-industry partnerships in advancing climate risk understanding," said Karena Vaughan, Chief Sales Officer and Head of ESG & Climate Risk at Fathom. "By combining Fathom's independently validated flood data with Climate X's cutting-edge climate risk analytics, we're equipping the industry to access more precise, science-based insights that will help asset owners adapt and invest with confidence."

The Fathom flood risk models integrated into Climate X's Adapt and Spectra products will be available to new and existing clients beginning in early 2026.

About Climate X

Climate X is the leading climate adaptation and resilience firm, empowering financial institutions and real estate owners to turn climate risk into resilient returns. From London to New York, their team of climate scientists and financial risk experts delivers decision-ready intelligence with absolute clarity, quantifying exposure, translating it into financial impact, and mapping the path to ROI for resilience.

Trusted by institutions managing over $10 trillion in assets, including a top-3 North American bank, a global top-3 private equity firm, a top-3 Global P&C insurer and leading global consultancies like Deloitte and Bain & Company, Climate X is setting the global benchmark for how organizations de-risk the future and unlock climate-aligned growth. To learn more, visit https://www.climate-x.com .

About Fathom

Founded in 2013, Fathom gives risk management professionals the most scientifically robust tools and intelligence to understand the climate's impact on water risk. By publishing cutting-edge peer-reviewed academic research and applying it to real-world challenges, Fathom powers better decision-making for (re)insurance, civil engineering, corporate risk, financial markets, disaster response and government. Fathom's dedicated team of scientists harness their passion for innovation and the environment to develop rigorous catastrophe models and comprehensive mapping and geospatial data that make a real-world difference to customers and communities worldwide.

Fathom is now (as of December 2023) part of Swiss Re, one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. For Fathom media enquiries contact Fathom's press team: press@fathom.global.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778495/Climate_X_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794658/Fathom_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/climate-x-and-fathom-set-the-global-benchmark-for-climate-resilience-modelling-302582020.html