Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
14.10.2025 14:06 Uhr
Asia University Partners with NucleicAI to Build a Sovereign AI Life Science Data Platform

TAICHUNG, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia University will partner with NucleicAI LLC, a next-generation platform and data company specializing in AI-driven genomics, precision medicine, and health intelligence, to build a Sovereign AI Life Science Data Platform in Taiwan. The platform will be hosted in-country, supporting secure data sharing, advanced analytics, and research collaboration while preserving data sovereignty.

Asia University President Jeffrey J.P. Tsai (left) and Professor Alireza Haghighi (right), Co-Founder of NucleicAI and Chief Executive of Harvard Medical School International Center for Genetic Disease, signed an MoU to jointly develop a Life Science Data Platform.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding took place at the IEEE International Conference on AI × Medicine, Health, and Care in Taichung, featuring a keynote by Prof. Alireza Haghighi and remarks by Asia University President, Prof. Jeffrey J.P. Tsai.

"This partnership with NucleicAI represents a significant step toward building the next-generation health data ecosystem," said President Jeffrey J.P. Tsai. "By integrating global technology with local excellence, we're accelerating discovery in alignment with Asia University's strategic vision to lead in biomedical innovation."

"Taiwan's biomedical and academic ecosystem is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of health innovation. This collaboration builds a comprehensive data infrastructure to accelerate predictive, preventive, and precision medicine, while enabling novel drug discovery," said Prof. Alireza Haghighi, Co-Founder of NucleicAI and Chief Executive of Harvard Medical School International Center for Genetic Disease.

"This is the kind of ambitious, forward-thinking collaboration that transforms how we use data to advance human health and longevity," added Prof. David Sinclair, Harvard Medical School Professor and Co-Founder of NucleicAI. "We are thrilled to partner with leading institutions in Taiwan to demonstrate what's possible when AI meets life science at scale."

This collaboration also includes research in genomics, AI-driven analytics, and human longevity while emphasizing data sovereignty and best practices in data governance.

Asia University will migrate its life science and healthcare data to the platform, enabling robust collaboration, privacy-preserving analytics, AI-powered insights, and broader global partnerships, particularly with leading industry stakeholders. It will also collaborate with other top institutions across Taiwan to support the secure migration of their data, further strengthening national collaboration and driving innovation.

About Asia University
Asia University (Taichung, Taiwan) is an internationally ranked university recognized for excellence in AI, biomedical science, health management, digital innovation, and sustainability.

About NucleicAI
NucleicAI LLC (Boston, Massachusetts) is a next-generation platform and data company integrating AI and multi-omics to power precision medicine, human longevity, and health intelligence.

For more information, visit: https://web.asia.edu.tw/ and https://www.nucleicai.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795632/image_5053796_31277869.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asia-university-partners-with-nucleicai-to-build-a-sovereign-ai-life-science-data-platform-302583294.html

