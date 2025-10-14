GOLDMARKET Reports Gold Surges Past $4,000 as Investors Seek Safety Amid U.S. Shutdown

Gold hits an all-time record of $4,037 per ounce, fueled by the U.S. government shutdown and global economic uncertainty.

Analysts at GOLDMARKET say the surge reflects a long-term shift toward gold as a stable and trusted store of value.

PARIS, FR / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Gold reached an all-time high of $4,037 per ounce and $129,000 per kilo, crossing the $4,000 threshold for the first time in history.

The surge comes as investors worldwide turn to safe-haven assets amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, persistent inflation, and rising geopolitical tensions.

According to GoldMarket , a leading French firm specializing in physical gold, this rally reflects a structural revaluation of gold's position in global finance rather than a short-term speculative spike. The company views the rise as part of a deeper correction driven by market fragility and global debt pressures.

U.S. Shutdown Triggers Global Flight to Safety

Gold has gained more than 30% since the start of 2025, fueled by growing concern over political gridlock and fiscal instability in the United States.

The budget stalemate has shaken investor confidence, prompting central banks and financial institutions to expand their gold reserves.

"Each time uncertainty rises, gold reaffirms its status as a universal store of value," said Rafik Makhlouf, founder of GoldMarket.

Additional factors have supported the rally:

Inflationary pressures in the U.S. and Europe despite tighter monetary policy

Global debt surpassing $320 trillion

Record gold purchases by central banks in Asia and the Middle East

Weakening trust in major fiat currencies





Physical Gold Remains the Core Safe Haven

In an era of volatile markets, physical bullion continues to stand as the foundation of wealth preservation.

The 1 kg gold bar, now valued at $129,000, appeals to both private and institutional investors for its liquidity and global recognition.

"Our clients aren't speculating - they're protecting their future," added Makhlouf. "Owning physical gold offers stability and independence in an uncertain financial world."

Across Europe, demand for certified gold bars and coins has risen sharply as savers look to safeguard their assets from inflation and geopolitical risk.

GOLDMARKET: French Expertise and Trust

Headquartered on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, GOLDMARKET has become a trusted reference in the physical gold industry.

Through its digital platform Goldmarket.fr , investors can:

Monitor real-time gold prices

Access transparent and continuously updated quotes

Purchase verified investment-grade products ranging from coins to 1 kg bars

By combining an online platform with physical retail locations, GOLDMARKET provides both convenience and credibility backed by personal expertise.

A Long-Term Structural Shift

GOLDMARKET analysts emphasize that the record price marks the continuation of a long-term transformation.

Central banks are gradually reducing dependence on the U.S. dollar, while investors seek tangible stores of value amid high debt levels and monetary uncertainty.

"Crossing $4,000 isn't just symbolic," concluded Makhlouf. "It confirms that gold has reclaimed its position as a global benchmark of trust and stability."

About GoldMarket

GOLDMARKET is a French company specializing in the purchase, sale, and secure storage of investment-grade gold.

Operating both online and through its flagship Paris location, the firm helps individuals and institutions across Europe diversify their wealth through physical gold ownership.

CONTACT:

GOLDMARKET

Rafik Makhlouf

rafik@goldmarket.fr

SOURCE: GOLDMARKET

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/goldmarket-reports-gold-surges-past-4-000-as-investors-seek-safe-1086670