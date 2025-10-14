Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (FSE: O2R2) (the "Company") further to the company's news release dated October 10th, 2025, strategic shareholder Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat") has confirmed their participation in the Company's non-brokered private placement unit financing of up to $2,000,000.

Following Crescat's initial investment in Orestone, Crescat reviewed the prospects for advancement of Orestone's exploration projects and concluded, under their corporate investment mandate, that further support was merited.

Therefore, as a lead order, Crescat will be subscribing for 2,910,000 Units for gross proceeds of $232,800 in order to maintain its current 11.64% ownership in the shares of the Company. Crescat will be subscribing through Crescat Portfolio Management LLC on behalf of its five (5) Pooled Investment Funds.

Kevin Smith, CFA, Founder & CEO of Crescat, stated: "We are happy to see the new ground acquired on the Francisca property and eager to see it drilled in the near future."

About Crescat

Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado, which deploys tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat's investment goals are to provide industry-leading absolute and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks, and they apply their investment process across a mix of asset classes and strategies. Crescat has been accumulating activist stakes in a portfolio of companies in the metals exploration and mining industry as a long-term strategic macro theme.

About Orestone

Orestone Mining Corp. is a Canadian based company with an internationally experienced management team. The Board of Directors and management team have experience in all aspects of the mining business having been involved in numerous corporate and project level successes. Orestone's property portfolio includes exposure to gold, silver and copper on projects located in Canada and Argentina. Our near-term objective on the Francisca property, located in Salta, Argentina is to define an oxide gold deposit mineable by open pit methods. The Company's 100 percent owned Captain gold-copper project, located in BC hosts a large gold dominate porphyry system that is permitted and drill ready. The projects are road accessible and suitable for exploration year-round.

To learn more about the company and to stay up to date on corporate developments, go to our website at www.orestone.ca and sign up for our investor email updates or email us at info@orestone.ca.

ON BEHALF OF ORESTONE MINING CORP.

David Hottman

CEO

