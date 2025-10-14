Blaqclouds Inc.: Blaqclouds Launches Apollo Wallet to Redefine Consumer Blockchain Experience

ROBESONIA, Pa., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc., a Nevada corporation (OTC: BCDS), proudly announces the official launch of its latest innovation: Apollo Wallet, a next-generation Web3 wallet designed to deliver enterprise-grade security, seamless cross-chain compatibility, and real-world usability for everyday crypto users.

Apollo Wallet is now live and publicly available at www.ApolloWallet.io marking a major milestone in Blaqclouds' mission to unify blockchain ecosystems and bring crypto utility into the real world.





A Next-Generation Wallet for the Web3 Era

Unlike conventional wallets that merely store digital assets, Apollo Wallet is built for real-world interaction and adoption.

Key features include:

EVM Multi-Chain Support : Pre-integrated with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), ZEUS Chain, OLYMPUS, Base, and ApeChain-with unlimited EVM chain expansion.

: Pre-integrated with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), ZEUS Chain, OLYMPUS, Base, and ApeChain-with unlimited EVM chain expansion. Multi-Chain Token Swapping via DEX.ZEUSx.io

via DEX.ZEUSx.io Stablecoin Bridge Access through ZEUSBridge.io

through ZEUSBridge.io NFT Management and Staking

Real-Time Gift Card Purchases powered by shopwithcrypto.io

powered by shopwithcrypto.io Wallet-to-Wallet Encrypted Messaging and notifications via BitNotify.io

and notifications via BitNotify.io One-Click Payments through ZEUSxPay.io

through ZEUSxPay.io Integrated dApp Browser for seamless DeFi access

for seamless DeFi access Future-Ready Upgrade Architecture for upcoming ZXUSD stablecoin and identity vault features



"Apollo Wallet is more than just a crypto wallet - it's a digital command center for modern finance and real-world crypto spendability," said Shannon Hill, CEO of Blaqclouds. "Our mission is to merge Web2 and Web3 architecture into a unified platform that empowers users, merchants, and developers with a simple, intuitive frontend backed by a powerful, secure, and scalable backend - making blockchain technology practical for everyday life."

Core Infrastructure for the Blaqclouds Ecosystem

Apollo Wallet is central to the growing Blaqclouds Web3 ecosystem, powering user access to:

ShopWithCrypto.io - Global gift card purchases from over 250,000 merchants

ZEUSxPay.io - Merchant crypto checkout plugins

DEX.ZEUSx.io - Decentralized token swaps and LP trading

DeployTokens.com - Multi-chain token generator

ZXUSD Stablecoin - An upcoming fiat-pegged stablecoin with native yield

NFT Passport & ID Vault - For digital identity and credentials

theAlley.io - Crypto-native social media and communication platform



Built for Utility, Designed for Simplicity

Apollo Wallet features a clean, intuitive interface with a sharp focus on security, privacy, and user-centric design. Version 2, currently in development, will introduce:

Facial recognition and biometric security protecting each IRL spend

Anonymous NFT identity avatars

Automated gas fee optimization

Off-Chain Seed Phrase Manager with facial recognition and biometric security

Google Chrome Extension launching October 21, 2025.



These features position the Apollo Wallet Command Center as a leading contender in the next wave of consumer blockchain adoption. For parties that would like to test the Google Chrome Extension prior to our launch, please KYC at www.incognitoKYC.io and then email your request to hello@blaqclouds.io

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io - Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- ZEUSxPay.io - Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io - EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io - Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet



For a full list of platforms and solutions from Blaqclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.blaqclouds.io



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Blaqclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Blaqclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Blaqclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Blaqclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.



