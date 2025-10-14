Milestone Scientific, Inc.: Milestone Scientific Highlights Operational Progress and Growth Initiatives Under New Leadership

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today provided a business update highlighting the Company's transformation and growth initiatives under the leadership of its new Chief Executive Officer, Eric Hines.

Since joining Milestone Scientific two months ago, Mr. Hines has conducted a comprehensive review of the Company's operations and implemented a series of strategic actions designed to accelerate growth, strengthen its competitive position, and improve operating efficiency. Actions within the dental segment include expanding the Company's North American sales programs and increasing the focus on direct sales opportunities; streamlining and expanding omnichannel digital marketing to increase brand awareness; and securing new international registrations for the STA® Single Tooth Anesthesia System. The Company plans to utilize a similar strategy for its medical segment, including a guided relaunch of CompuFlo®. In addition, the Company is investing in specialized market analysis and reimbursement strategies to maximize the commercial potential of the Company's CompuFlo® technology in healthcare settings. Lastly, the Company is instituting broad-based reductions in operating expenses across the organization.

"We have taken strong, decisive steps over the past two months to align Milestone Scientific for the next phase of growth," stated Eric Hines, Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific. "Through a top-to-bottom analysis of the business, we have identified significant opportunities for improvement and begun executing initiatives to capture them. Notably, during the third quarter, we reduced our operating expenses by approximately 20% compared to the same period in 2024, while achieving modest revenue growth and seeing an uptick in recurring revenue from the CompuFlo disposables, even before fully implementing our new sales and marketing initiatives. We are also observing strong interest in CompuFlo internationally. Although we have been relatively quiet publicly, there is a significant amount of activity taking place behind the scenes that we believe will strengthen both our medical and dental segments and enhance the Company's financial performance."

Hines continued, "We remain committed to advancing our innovative technology, expanding our market presence, and executing on our pipeline of new products and partnerships. The steps we are taking now - from strengthening our sales infrastructure to optimizing our operations - provide a strong foundation for sustained growth and profitability. I could not be more encouraged by the outlook for the business and look forward to sharing updates on our progress."

