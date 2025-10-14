Maxus Mining Inc.: Maxus Mining and Palliser Exploration Complete Successful 2025 Exploration Programs Across Four Critical Mineral Properties

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxus Mining Inc. ("Maxus" or the "Company") (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V), is pleased to announce the completion of the 2025 ground exploration program (the "Program") across its four critical minerals projects: the Quarry Project, Hurley Project, Lotto Project, and the Alturas Project (the "Properties" or the "Projects") located in British Columbia, Canada (Please see Figure 1). Palliser Exploration Ltd. ("Palliser") was contracted to undertake the Program, which was successfully executed through September and October 2025 on time and on budget.

Program Highlights

Over two hundred (200+) surface rock samples were collected across all Properties and have been shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (" AGAT ") for multi-element geochemical analysis. Assay results will be released as soon as received.

were collected across all Properties and have been shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (" ") for multi-element geochemical analysis. Assay results will be released as soon as received. Alturas East - Exploration confirmed locations of historic adits and revealed a strongly oxidized fault zone with visible sulphide mineralization including pyrite, pentlandite, and chalcopyrite, alongside secondary copper mineralization (malachite, chrysocolla). The presence of massive gossan alteration and felsic dykes with alteration halos highlights a complex and potentially mineral-rich geological environment.

- Exploration confirmed locations of historic adits and revealed a strongly oxidized fault zone with visible sulphide mineralization including pyrite, pentlandite, and chalcopyrite, alongside secondary copper mineralization (malachite, chrysocolla). The presence of massive gossan alteration and felsic dykes with alteration halos highlights a complex and potentially mineral-rich geological environment. Alturas West - Teams identified accessible and relatively flat ground suitable for drill site preparation. These priority targets build directly on 2024 surface sampling results, which returned exceptional grades of up to 69.98% antimony, ¶ positioning the Project for near-term drill testing.

- Teams identified accessible and relatively flat ground suitable for drill site preparation. These priority targets build directly on 2024 surface sampling results, which returned exceptional grades of up to 69.98% antimony, positioning the Project for near-term drill testing. Hurley Property - Field crews successfully confirmed visible stibnite mineralization and re-located historic antimony showings, validating the Project's high-grade critical mineral potential. Visible arsenopyrite-pyrite mineralization was also confirmed in quartz veins.

- Field crews successfully confirmed visible stibnite mineralization and re-located historic antimony showings, validating the Project's high-grade critical mineral potential. Visible arsenopyrite-pyrite mineralization was also confirmed in quartz veins. Quarry Property - Numerous galena-bearing quartz veins were sampled from both outcrop and float across multiple zones, strengthening the case for widespread lead-silver mineralization.

- Numerous galena-bearing quartz veins were sampled from both outcrop and float across multiple zones, strengthening the case for widespread lead-silver mineralization. Lotto Property - Fieldwork uncovered broad areas of oxidation and intrusive rock units, comprising a geological setting highly prospective for critical mineral mineralization. The discovery of purple fluorite-bearing quartz veins underscores late-stage hydrothermal activity, a hallmark of fertile mineralizing systems.

Scott Walters, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Our 2025 exploration program marks an important step forward for Maxus Mining. By advancing four Projects across British Columbia simultaneously, we've not only delivered strong technical results but also built a solid foundation for the next phase of discovery. The diverse mineralization styles we've identified highlight the scale of opportunity in our portfolio, and we are energized by the potential these Projects hold to create long-term value for our shareholders. With the Program completed on time and on budget, we are well positioned to build momentum into 2026 and beyond."

Fall 2025 Exploration Program

The Company contracted Palliser to complete a detailed prospecting, mapping, and sampling program across the Quarry, Hurley, Lotto, and Alturas critical mineral Projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Program was designed to ground-truth several historical mineralization occurrences and showings at surface across the Projects. The field crews collected more than two hundred (200+) grab samples and geologically mapped bedrock (Please see Figure 2), in addition to confirming multiple showings of mineralization (Please see Figures 3 to 5). All samples collected have been submitted to AGAT in Calgary, Alberta for preparation, processing, and ICP-MS multi-element analysis, and results will be released once received and reviewed by the Company. AGAT is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals in accordance with the Company's quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) protocols.





Figure 1: Maxus Mining Critical Mineral Project Portfolio in British Columbia, Canada





Figure 2: Palliser Geologist Measuring Geological Structures at a Truck-Accessible Outcrop at Hurley East





Figure 3: Alturas East Project: (Left) Massive gossan alteration (Right) Historical adit in heavily quartz-veined rock





Figure 4: Hurley East Project: (Left) Quartz vein float with banded stibnite mineralization (Right) Quartz vein hosting banded arsenopyrite-pyrite mineralization





Figure 5: Quarry Project: Galena mineralization in quartz veins

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Morgan Verge, P.Geo., Technical Advisor of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Verge has examined information regarding the historical exploration at the Properties, which includes a review of the historical sampling, analytical, and procedures underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by operators unrelated to Maxus have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at the Properties. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved.

References

About Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and if warranted, developing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is working towards progressing its diverse portfolio of exploration properties which now includes approximately 15,098 hectares of prospective terrane comprising 8,920 hectares amongst three antimony projects, 3,123 hectares encompassing the Penny Copper Project & the remaining 3,054 hectares comprising the Lotto Tungsten Project.

The Penny Copper Project covers approximately 3,123 hectares and has seen exploration activity throughout the last 100+ years with recent work including rock sampling and minor geological mapping†. The Penny Copper Project is located near the major past producing Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia, an area that has stimulated both junior and major exploration company activities in the past year. Additionally, the Penny Copper Project saw a 2017 work program return 17 grab samples, which returned copper values up to 1,046 ppm Cu (TK17-149c), 1,808 ppm Cu (TK17-28) and 2,388 ppm Cu (TK17-12)†.

At the Quarry Antimony Project, in well-established British Columbia, Canada, one historical sample taken assayed 0.89 ppm Au, 3.8% Cu, 0.34% Zn, 42.5% Pb, and 0.65% ppm Ag and 20% Sb‡. A selected grab sample taken in 1980 at the Lotto Tungsten Project from a quartz vein with scheelite assayed 10.97% WO 3 §. Additionally, the Alturas and Hurley Antimony projects are strategically positioned; Alturas Project had a recent antimony discovery which saw high-grade naturally occurring antimony with assays up to 69.98% Sb¶; Hurley neighbours Endurance Gold Corp.'s Reliance Gold Project which saw antimony results from 2024 work programs include 19.2% Sb and 2.16 ppm Au over 0.5 m encountered during the 2024 drilling program?.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Maxus', future growth potential for Maxus and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Maxus' ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Properties and their mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Properties; further exploration work on the Properties in the future; the expected results of the Program. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

