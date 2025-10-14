Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QGE6 | ISIN: US01749D1054 | Ticker-Symbol: 6V5
Tradegate
13.10.25 | 16:54
23,600 Euro
-0,84 % -0,200
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,80023,40015:30
22,80023,40015:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2025 14:06 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.: Allegro MicroSystems Appoints Troy Coleman as Senior Vice President, General Manager, Products

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. ("Allegro") (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems, today announced the appointment of Troy Coleman as Senior Vice President, General Manager, Products, effective October 14, 2025. Troy will be responsible for leading our product portfolios, driving strategic growth, innovation, and market leadership in our core power and sensing solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Troy to Allegro," said Mike Doogue, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Troy's leadership, deep industry experience, and proven ability to grow profitable businesses at scale will be invaluable as we execute our automotive and industrial growth strategies. His ability to innovate, foster strategic relationships, and accelerate new product introductions aligns perfectly with our vision for the future."

"I am incredibly excited to join Allegro and lead the Products organization," said Troy Coleman. "Allegro's commitment to 'Innovation with Purpose' and its leadership in sensing and power solutions resonate with me. These solutions are driving critical advancements in e-Mobility, clean energy, and robotics. I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams to accelerate our product roadmap, expand our market leadership, and deliver cutting-edge solutions."

Troy brings over 25 years of extensive semiconductor industry experience to Allegro, with a distinguished track record of leadership and significant business growth. Most recently, Troy served as Vice President, Linear Power Business Unit at Texas Instruments, where he was responsible for over $1 billion in revenue and successfully led multiple product lines while driving innovation and market expansion. His expertise and technical acumen span Analog Mixed Signal and Power products, as well as automotive and industrial markets. Troy holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Texas A&M University.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro?MicroSystems, Inc. is?leveraging?more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs,?to?propel automotive, clean energy?and industrial automation forward with solutions that enhance efficiency,?performance?and sustainability. Allegro's commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in "automotive grade" technology and a partner in our customers' success.?For additional information, please visit https://www.allegromicro.com.

Contact: Jalene Hoover
VP of IR & Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 512 751 6526
jhoover@allegromicro.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.