Boeing Awarded Approximately $2.7 Billion in Multiyear Contracts for PAC-3 Seeker Production

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] has been awarded a combination of multiyear contracts valued at approximately $2.7 billion to produce additional Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) seekers. Under the agreements, Boeing will deliver more than 3,000 seekers at rates of up to 750 units per year through 2030.

Boeing is working closely with prime contractor Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Army to further increase production rates and meet new targets for the PAC-3 interceptor. Scaling seeker output is critical to ensuring the Patriot system can continue to defend service members, civilians and critical infrastructure worldwide as threats proliferate.

"Our team has never been better positioned to answer the nation's call for greater air and missile defense," said Jim Bryan, executive director of Boeing Integrated Air & Missile Defense. "These multiyear awards recognize the progress we've made and will allow us to meet growing global demand for the PAC-3 seeker."

Boeing-built PAC-3 seekers enable Patriot interceptors to identify, track and defeat advanced threats, including hypersonic threats, hostile aircraft, and ballistic and cruise missiles. Demand for PAC-3 interceptors has grown in response to recent conflicts and rapidly changing threat environments in Ukraine, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific.

In 2025, the company set new monthly and 12-month rolling average production records and is targeting delivery of a record 650 to 700 seekers by year's end. Years of internal investment, modernization of production lines, strengthened supplier partnerships and the completion of a new 35,000-square-foot factory expansion have increased Boeing's production capacity.

Since 2000, Boeing has delivered more than 6,000 increasingly sophisticated PAC-3 seekers to the U.S. Army as a Lockheed Martin subcontractor from its Huntsville, Alabama facilities. Seventeen countries, including the United States, rely on PAC-3 interceptors to protect people and critical infrastructure around the globe.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Contact

Boeing Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing