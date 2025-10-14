NextPlat Corp.: NextPlat Names Amanda L. Ferrio, Vice President of Accounting & Finance, as its New Chief Financial Officer

Internal Promotion Supports Ongoing Business Refocusing Efforts with Established Financial Operations Expertise

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW ) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels worldwide, today announced the promotion of Amanda L. Ferrio to the position of Chief Financial Officer, replacing Cecile Munnik, CPA/CA who has decided to depart the Company following completion of a transition period including the filing of the Company's quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2025.

Ms. Ferrio has over 15 years of accounting and finance experience at both Nasdaq-listed and private companies, most recently serving as Vice President of Accounting & Finance at Progressive Care LLC ("Progressive Care"), the Company's healthcare operation it acquired last year. Over the past three years at Progressive Care, Ms. Ferrio oversaw aspects of the accounting department including financial reporting and analysis, budgeting, and forecasting, and managed its SEC filings.

"As VP of Accounting & Finance, Amanda has continually demonstrated her skill and dedication to supporting the evolving financial operations of our business and we welcome her as our new CFO. Building on her unique, in-depth knowledge of our business, we look forward to Amanda's additional contributions as part of our leadership team as we continue to execute on our plans to improve NextPlat's financial performance and drive sustainable shareholder value," said David Phipps, Chief Executive Officer of NextPlat. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and our management team, we wish to thank Cecile for her leadership and contributions over the past five years at Progressive Care and NextPlat as we expanded our domestic and international operations and wish her well in her future endeavors."

"I am grateful for the opportunity to further contribute to the ongoing efforts to transform NextPlat, working closely with the Board of Directors and leadership team as we continue to drive improved operational and financial performance," added Ms. Ferrio.

Prior to joining Progressive Care, Ms. Ferrio held multiple accounting and finance roles including serving as Controller at BBC International, LLC; Senior Manager, Financial Reporting & Compliance at Willis-Lease Finance Corporation; Senior Accountant, BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, and Senior Accountant at FedNat. Ms. Ferrio holds a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

