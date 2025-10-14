Energy demand is rapidly increasing due to new local data centers

A multi-year maintenance program for long-term energy security is planned

At a signing ceremony held in Batam, Indonesia, INNIO Group and PT MPower Daya Energia (part of Infra Daya Group) concluded an agreement for the delivery of 80 MW of power for grid stabilization.

(Copyright: INNIO Group): Fazil Erwin Alfitri, CEO of Infra Daya Group (left), and Dr. Olaf Berlien, President and CEO of INNIO Group (right), at the signing ceremony.

This collaboration aims to strengthen power supply in Batam, where energy demand is rapidly increasing due to local data centers, with ten currently under development. PT MPower Daya Energia will provide Jenbacher gas engines to their customers, delivering energy to where it is needed. Infra Daya Group is a leading energy solutions provider in Southeast Asia with a strong presence in Indonesia and Myanmar, and an installed INNIO capacity of 335 MW.

In addition, INNIO and Infra Daya Group are planning a multi-year maintenance program to further enhance operational reliability. This cooperation, currently scheduled for five years, is intended to cover both existing and new plants operated by Infra Daya Group, helping to ensure the region's long-term energy supply. It marks another milestone in the long-standing relationship between INNIO and Infra Daya Group.

"INNIO can be found where it matters most. We deliver flexible and secure energy solutions to regions all over the world with rapidly rising energy demands," says Dr. Olaf Berlien, President and CEO of INNIO Group.

Fazil Erwin Alfitri, CEO of Infra Daya Group, emphasizes: "Infra Daya Group is committed to providing reliable and efficient power solutions, even to remote areas across Southeast Asia. Our long-standing collaboration with INNIO reinforces our shared vision of supporting the region's growing energy needs with sustainable and dependable technology."

INNIO's Jenbacher energy solutions deliver high operational flexibility, allowing power to be deployed for prime, peaking and backup applications. This is particularly necessary in the event of grid fluctuations or grid instability. The product's two-stage turbocharged design enables it to operate without loss of power or efficiency, even at high ambient temperatures, making it well suited for installation in tropical countries. It also features transient behavior that compensates for even significant, volatile load changes.

About INNIO Group

INNIO Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With its Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands and its AI-powered myplant digital platform, INNIO Group offers innovative solutions for data center power infrastructure, distributed power generation, and compression applications. With its flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, INNIO Group enables its customers to drive the energy transition across the energy value chain and ensures reliable energy supply even where the grid is not available.

About Infra Daya Group

Infra Daya Group is also part of Medco Group, one of Indonesia's largest conglomerates in Indonesia and an integrated energy and natural resources company with significant operations in three key business segments: oil gas, power, and mining.

