MANTRA Chain: Agentic Summit: A Convergence of Tokenization, AI, and Global Capital in the UAE

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MANTRA Chain and Inveniam today announce the schedule for Agentic. , a two-day institutional summit for leaders driving the next wave of markets, trading, tokenization, and deep financial innovation to be held next week at the Four Seasons, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi.

The event will convene asset managers, allocators, regulators, and technologists to explore the future and evolving intersection of TradFi and Web3 in the emirate long referred to as the "Capital of Capital."

From the systematic trading of institutional-grade RWAs, to AI-driven execution, cryptography, and a look to next-gen infrastructure, Agentic. will dive not just into what's next, but the mechanics that will power and shape tomorrow's markets. The summit will analyze and take a deep look into the platforms, pathways, products, and practices required to bring these concepts and strategies to fruition, both regionally in the UAE and globally.

"The time for this forum to be held in the UAE is now - AI, Private Markets, cryptography, and TradFi are converging more than ever, with the UAE playing a key role in this newly emerging decentralized financial markets reality. The United States and UAE are the two countries leading this revolution in the markets, connecting those two will drive the two hubs for this next evolution. The UAE leadership has had this vision and they have invested, partnered, and incubated the companies to make this vision a reality," said Patrick O'Meara, Chairman and CEO of Inveniam. "Agentic. is not just about where markets and industries stand today - it's about charting the strategies and products that will define the future of trading globally."

John Patrick Mullin, Founder and CEO of MANTRA added, "Agentic. will be a pivotal gathering of, and moment for, over 300 asset managers, allocators, innovators, and financial technologists shaping the future, infrastructure and mechanics of global markets. At MANTRA we have long hoped to deliver a tailored take on the traditional conference - one that takes a deeper and grittier dive into the topics and themes that drive not just the current state of our industry, but will shape where it will go."

Over two days, Agentic. will host panels, fireside chats, product previews, and deep-dive sessions featuring international and regional thought leaders. Confirmed speakers include but are not limited to; Nabyl Al Maskari (Founder and Chairman, MEASA), Edward Jung (Founder of Manage Integral, Co-Founder of Intellectual Ventures, Former Chief Architect of Microsoft), Shane Shin (Founding Partner, Shorooq), Jon Nieman (Head of Investments, G42), Dr. Jez Mohideen (Co-Founder and CEO, Laser Digital), Davies Beller (Senior Investment Banker at TD Securities, Co-Head of the Payments & Financial Technology Group and Head of Digital Assets Coverage), Ruben Bombardi (General Counsel and Head of Regulatory Enablement, VARA), Kontstantinos Adamos (Head of Legal for Crypto, Revolut), PatrickO'Meara (CEO and Chairman, Inveniam), John Patrick Mullin (CEO and Founder, MANTRA), Shari Noonan (Co-Founder and CEO, Rialto Markets), Muhammad Khalid (Founder, AIREV), Stefan Rust (CEO and Founder, TRUF.NETWORK by Truflation, and Anton Golub (RWA Labs).

Agentic. will give attendees unsurpassed and rare insight into how global capital flows are being reshaped. Attendance is open to all actively involved in tokenization, market infrastructure, digital assets, and capital innovation. There is no charge to attend.

For more information on the full schedule and registration, visit https://mantrachain.io/agentic .

About MANTRA

MANTRA is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for real world assets, with native support for regulatory compliance. As a permissionless chain, MANTRA empowers developers and institutions to participate in the growing RWA tokenization space through advanced modular technology, compliance-ready features, and cross-chain interoperability.

MANTRA holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to operate as a Virtual Asset Exchange and provide broker-dealer, management, and investment services.

About Inveniam

Inveniam is a data operations management and orchestration solution for private market assets, bringing access, transparency, and trust to asset performance data. The company is building the foundation for scalable AI integration, decentralized data marketplaces, and the systematic trading of private market assets.

