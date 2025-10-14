DISCO (NYSE: LAW), a creator of industry-leading litigation technology, has announced the expansion of its strategic eDiscovery and technology partnership with Mourant, a law-firm led professional services firm with over 60 years' experience in the financial services sector.

"Mourant delivers innovative strategies and services to clients who are navigating a rapidly evolving legal environment. When I first joined Mourant, there was a growing need for advanced eDiscovery and AI tools, driven by increasingly large and complex litigation, regulatory pressure and the sheer volume of digital evidence," said Mourant's Associate Director of Digital Forensics eDiscovery, Ledie Toscano. "We needed to find a highly collaborative and capable partner that could help us embed eDiscovery into our legal strategy to drive value, insight, and impact across the firm."

Upon launching Mourant's eDiscovery service in 2022, Toscano looked to enhance the firm's capacity to manage complex digital data across litigation and consulting teams, and selected DISCO and its deep bench of eDiscovery and AI experts to assist in developing an in-house eDiscovery service from the ground up. Mourant had been relying on external providers and needed to build internal capabilities and expertise that could provide more than reactive support, and understand legal context while upholding the expected standards from clients and regulators.

"Building partnerships with firms like Mourant is core to DISCO's legal DNA," said DISCO's Vice President of Product Strategy Kristin Zmrhal. "It's amazing to see a firm truly leverage the power of all of our capabilities to support large data volumes and complex workflows for their clients' high-stakes litigation."

Through the ongoing collaboration with DISCO, the firm has been able to transform its approach to leveraging technology for large-scale matters, giving their teams the ability to streamline workflows, find key documents faster and prioritize an accurate and defensible review process.

"Establishing a relationship with DISCO allowed us to shift resources away from manual review to help drive optimal legal service delivery and efficiencies. Our team developed internal playbooks and created protocols and templates, working closely with IT and compliance teams to ensure everything aligned with firm-wide governance," continued Toscano. "One of the bigger changes I've seen at the firm has been cultural eDiscovery is no longer seen as a technical bolt-on and has become a key part of our strategy and how we operate. DISCO's AI-powered review tools have given us the ability to augment human review and reduce the noise without compromising accuracy or defensibility."

Mourant and DISCO will be co-leading a panel presentation ("Mourant's GenAI Blueprint: Navigating Complexity to Drive Revenue Growth") at Legal Geek 2025 in London on October 15.

About Mourant

Mourant is a law firm-led, professional services business with over 60 years' experience in the financial services sector. We advise on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey and Luxembourg and provide specialist entity management, governance, regulatory and consulting services. We are an international and globally-integrated firm with offices in the world's leading offshore finance centres, as well as London, Hong Kong and Singapore. We serve the needs of our clients in all major time zones, facilitating responsible cross-border finance and investment, the pooling and protection of capital and the resolution of disputes.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides comprehensive, innovative solutions for modern litigation. We create and service an intuitive, cloud-native platform at the forefront of litigation technology, backed by the partnership of expert professional services and support. Leveraging the latest in AI to help law firms and corporations achieve smarter outcomes faster, our scalable products and tools allow customers to simplify everyday tasks and tackle complex matters at every stage of litigation. Learn more at www.csdisco.com.

