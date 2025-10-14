New Berlin competence center addresses complex European market challenges including hybridization, value stacking strategies, and merchant risk management

Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM), a global leader reimagining technology to support the energy transition, today announced the expansion of its Berlin operations with a move to centralized and collaborative facilities. The new office underscores Stem's commitment to advancing utility-scale solar, storage and hybrid solar-plus-storage projects across the EMEA region.

The enhanced 400-square-meter space nearly doubles workspace capacity, bringing Stem's engineering, sales, and customer success teams closer to project developers and utility partners. The centrally located Berlin hub positions the team to address Europe's most pressing technical challenges including hybrid solar-plus-storage integration, merchant market risk management, and optimization in negative pricing environments.

"This expansion underscores Stem's commitment to embed engineering and customer expertise directly in Europe," said Arun Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer of Stem. "Our partners are facing increasingly complex projects that demand proven execution, risk mitigation, and platform reliability. By expanding in Berlin, we're strengthening local capabilities to deliver faster commissioning and the post-sales support that has become essential for successful solar and storage projects across the region and are well positioned for further growth across our regional teams."

The Berlin hub is designed as Stem's European competence center, centralizing teams with regional expertise focused on solving the most pressing challenges facing large-scale renewable projects today. By expanding technical depth and customer support in Berlin, Stem combines global expertise with local execution and service to help customers succeed in increasingly complex EMEA markets. Stem's PowerTrack platform is already delivering results across multiple markets in Europe, demonstrating its ability to adapt to different regulatory and technical environments.

The expansion comes as Energy Management Systems have evolved into core infrastructure for project monetization and revenue assurance. Stem's newly launched PowerTrack Energy Management System (EMS), designed for solar, energy storage and hybrid solar-plus-storage control, requires the kind of local technical depth and rapid response capabilities that the expanded Berlin operations are already providing for customers in the region.

Stem's strength in both technical execution and local market adaptation of renewable energy assets has proven to be a key deciding factor for European asset owners standardizing on a solution to ensure the seamless operation and optimal performance of energy portfolios. PowerTrack solutions are now deployed across multiple European markets, enabling asset owners to standardize operations, enhance grid compliance, and improve financial performance. Through optimizing multi-GW solar portfolios, deploying PowerTrack EMS for hybrid storage control, or delivering PowerTrack SCADA for critical grid operations, Stem's engineering and software expertise anchored in Berlin supports reliable, data-driven clean energy operations at scale.

"Berlin's central location, access to industry-leading experts, and connectivity to both established and emerging markets make it the ideal base for our EMEA operations," said Matt Tappin, President of Software Products. "By expanding our presence here, we can deliver faster project commissioning, deeper customer support, and more effective collaboration with EPCs and O&M providers throughout the region. I am excited by the prospect of future growth with on the ground teams in adjacent territories."

Stem's European operations has commissioned more than 15 GW of solar projects. Globally, the company has deployed nearly 2 GWh of battery storage capacity across 55 countries, giving the Berlin team access to proven in-house expertise as large-scale storage projects gain traction across EMEA. For more information, visit stem.com.

About Stem

Stem (NYSE: STEM), is a global leader reimagining technology to support the energy transition. Turning complexity into clarity, and potential into performance.

Helping asset owners, operators and stakeholders benefit from the full value of their energy portfolio by enabling the intelligent development, deployment, and operation of clean energy assets. Stem's integrated software suite, PowerTrack, is the industry-standard and best-in-class for asset monitoring, supported by professional and managed services, under one roof. Meant to tackle challenges as seamlessly as possible, Stem shows the information needed clearly and accurately and helps harness raw data to inform actionable insight. With global projects managed in 55 countries, customers have relied on Stem for nearly 20 years to maximize the value of their clean energy projects.

Driven by human and artificial intelligence Stem is unlocking energy intelligence. Learn more at stem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

