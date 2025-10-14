Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.10.2025 14:36 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keypoint Intelligence's Deborah Hawkins to Speak at RemaxWorld Expo 2025

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce that Deborah Hawkins, Group Director of Keypoint Intelligence's Workplace Group, will be a featured speaker at RemaxWorld Expo 2025, taking place this week October 16-18 at the Zhuhai International Convention & Exhibition Center in Zhuhai, China.

Keypoint Intelligence

On Friday, October 17, Hawkins will present "How AI Technology is Affecting Market Trends in the Printing Industry." Her session will explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping the global print and imaging landscape, from automation and predictive analytics to smarter workflows and customer engagement. Drawing from Keypoint Intelligence's latest research, she will highlight opportunities for manufacturers, dealers, and service providers to use AI as a catalyst for innovation and growth.

"AI has already begun transforming how companies design, produce, and deliver print services," said Deborah Hawkins. "Understanding these changes and where the market is headed helps businesses stay ahead in an increasingly intelligent and connected world."

RemaxWorld Expo is the world's largest annual trade show for the printing, imaging, and office equipment industries, attracting more than 400 exhibitors and 17,000 visitors from around the world. The event serves as a hub for exploring new technologies, connecting with partners, and exchanging ideas that drive the industry forward.

To learn more or to register, please visit: https://www.rtmworld.com/remaxworld/.

About Keypoint Intelligence
For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690901/Keypoint_Intelligence_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keypoint-intelligences-deborah-hawkins-to-speak-at-remaxworld-expo-2025-302581352.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.