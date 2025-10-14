Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Stark Future proudly unveils the VARG SM, one of the world's most advanced electric Supermoto. Building on the global success of the EX platforms, the VARG SM hopes to redefine performance, design, and sustainability for a new generation of riders.





The VARG SM weighs 124.5 kg (274.5 lbs) and produces up to 80 hp while offering the highest power-to-weight ratio. With 914 Nm of torque at the rear wheel, acceleration is instant, predictable, and endlessly controllable. Riders can personalize power delivery, engine-braking, and regeneration to match any surface, from tight city streets to technical kart circuits.

Advanced Battery & Powertrain:

The 7.2 kWh honeycomb magnesium battery functions as a structural component, improving chassis rigidity and balance while delivering 183km (113miles)* of urban riding, 118km (73miles)* of suburban riding, or 81 km (50miles) (WMTC) of real-world riding range.

Recharging takes under two hours with Stark's revolutionnary 3.3 kW portable charger, light enough to fit in a backpack and compatible with any household outlet or AC car charger.





The carbon-fiber-sleeved motor with integrated inverter sets a new benchmark in power-to-weight efficiency. Tested against the brutal demands of motocross, it's built to take on a challenge, validated to full automotive standards.

Precision Engineering & Control:

The VARG SM is built on a high-strength steel frame with a forged aluminum subframe and precision- machined triple clamps engineered for ideal stiffness and flex.

Suspension is provided by KYB, featuring fully adjustable 48 mm closed-cartridge, 290mm stroke forks and a triple-adjuster rear shock with 303 mm of travel.

A newly developed triple clamp gives the SM greater steering precision and front-end feel, while CNC- machined hubs, aero-grade rims, and Brembo brakes deliver exceptional stopping power and stability.

The cockpit features internally routed wiring, a CNC aluminum map switch, and Stark's rugged Arkenstone display, a waterproof, shock-resistant Android-based dashboard providing GPS navigation, real-time ride data, over-the-air updates, and full tuning control directly from the handlebars.

Riders can switch between modes instantly, commuter, stunt, or track weapon - with customizable power curves and braking profiles.

Design and Detail:

The Stark VARG SM isn't just built for performance, it's built for access.

Fully road-legal across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and parts of the United States, it allows riders to take race-level electric performance to the streets.

With A1-license compatibility and even car-license eligibility in select Southern European countries, the VARG SM opens the door to a new generation of urban riders, making high-performance riding more accessible.

Whether commuting, connecting trails, or carving mountain passes, the VARG SM hopes to redefine convenience, control, and confidence.

It's equipped with intelligent, rider-focused innovations including Crawl Mode for reversing in tight spaces, customizable ride modes, digital security layers, and an optional handlebar-mounted handbrake for perfect control in stunt or track environments.

Key road-ready features include:

Patent-pending flexible indicators, crafted from durable optical silicone for superior longevity.

A 4,000-lumen headlamp - ensuring exceptional visibility at night.

A reinforced, integrated license-plate holder combining minimalist design with robust protection.

Performance with Purpose:

The VARG SM is built to strict European environmental standards, utilizing sustainable materials and processes. It produces zero emissions.

The VARG SM offers an unprecedented level of customization, including:

Titanium upgrades for footpegs, bolts, and shafts to further reduce weight.

A choice of four different tubeless tire options.

Footpeg (handlebar fitment included free for U.S. customers).

Tech Specs:

Motorcycle STARK VARG SM Motor type Electric PMAC Gears 1 Speed Weight 124,5 kg (274,5lbs)* Maximum power 80 hp Battery capacity 7.2 kWh Honeycomb magnesium Torque 914 nm Range 81km WMTC**



183km (113 miles)*** of urban riding,

118km (73 miles)*** of suburban riding.

Charging time 1-2 hours (240V outlet) Front brakes 4 Piston monoblock radial caliper with 320 mm floating disc Rear brakes 220 mm hydraulic disc Brembo Front suspension 16mm offset, 205mm between fork tubes: Machined Triple Clamp, Kayaba SM Specific with Fully adjustable 48 mm closed-cartridge, 290mm stroke forks. Rear suspension Rear shock: triple-adjuster 303 mm travel Frame High-strength steel Tires 4 options available for Tailored preferences. Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV (Default)

Dunlop Sportsmart TT (Performance)

Michelin Road 6 (Wet and cold weather)

Anlas Grip Plus (Extreme wet and cold weather) Lighting Powerful headlamp with patent-pending integrated indicators with over-moulded optical silicon. License plate holder moulded into the rear fender with integrated indicators. Walk mode + Reverse Walking/ crawl mode and reverse gear. Engine brake Adaptable 0 - 100%

* Race Spec (excluding homolgation kit, mirrors, plate holder)

**WMTC: World Motorcycling Test Cycle

***estimated

The Stark VARG SM is available to order immediately through Stark's global dealer network of 500+ or through StarkFuture.com.

Now Available Worldwide: PRICING: EU, UK, US, AUS, NZD, CAD

Pricing:

The bike will be available in two configurations:

Standard (60hp): €12,990 / GBP 10,900 / USD 12,900 / CAD 17,990

Alpha (80hp): €13,990 / GBP 11,900 / USD 13,900 / CAD 18,990

Australia

Standard (60hp): AUD $21,990 + $1,600 ride-away contingency

Alpha (80hp): AUD $22,990 + $1,600 ride-away contingency

New Zealand

Standard (60hp): NZD $23,990 + $1,600 ride-away contingency

Alpha (80hp): NZD $24,990 + $1,600 ride-away contingency

