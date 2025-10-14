Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) ("Daura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stuart Mills, M.Sc., as Vice President of Exploration.

Mr. Mills brings over 30 years of global expertise in mineral exploration, feasibility-stage projects, and M&A, with key roles in multiple multi-million-ounce gold discoveries across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. He has held senior technical and management positions with leading firms, including Anglo American, Lundin Mining, and Red Back Mining.

At Anglo American, he served in senior geological roles across Turkey, Yemen, Iran, and Eastern Europe. As Country Manager in Ireland, he led the discovery of the Bog Zone satellite orebody to Anglo's Lisheen zinc-lead mine. As Principal Geologist for Asia-Pacific, he oversaw a significant zinc-lead discovery in Australia's Northern Territory and managed exploration in China and India.

At Lundin Mining, as Regional Exploration Manager for Africa-Eurasia, he provided technical oversight for major investments, including the Ozernoe Zn-Pb Feasibility Study in Russia and the Tenke Fungurume copper-cobalt project in the DRC, while contributing to M&A initiatives from Peru to Eritrea.

At Red Back Mining, he held senior roles in project generation, M&A, and exploration management prior to its acquisition by Kinross Gold. He then collaborated with Red Back's executive team on new ventures, including leadership at Sirocco Mining, where he was instrumental in discovering the Morondo gold deposit in Côte d'Ivoire (now Montage Gold's Kone Project). As Country Manager in Sudan, he led the discovery of Galat Sufar South (now Perseus Mining's Meyas Sand Project).

"We are delighted to welcome Stuart to the Daura Gold leadership team," said Mark Sumner, President of Daura Gold. "His discovery record and depth of technical expertise will be invaluable as we continue advancing exploration at our Antonella and Bonita Projects in southern Peru and evaluate new growth opportunities across the region."

"Daura Gold is positioned in one of the most exciting gold-silver belts in the Andes, and I'm eager to contribute to expanding its resource potential," said Stuart Mills. "With a strong technical team and supportive board, we have all the right elements to deliver meaningful results."

Mr. Mills holds a Master of Science in Mineral Exploration and Mining Geology and is a Professional Geologist with extensive international experience in both greenfield and brownfield settings.

ABOUT DAURA GOLD CORP.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Daura is advancing high-impact exploration projects in Peru's renowned Ancash region. Daura owns a 100% undivided interest in over 15,900 hectares of exploration concessions in Ancash, including the 900-hectare Antonella target and adjacent 2,900 hectare Libelulas concessions, which is the primary focus of Daura's current exploration efforts.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; adverse weather conditions and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270305

SOURCE: Daura Gold Corp.