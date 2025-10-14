TWSC Showcases at GITEX GLOBAL, Accelerating Global Expansion with Smart Storage

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tech event GITEX GLOBAL 2025 opened at the Dubai World Trade Centre. TWSC presented its full-stack customized consumer storage products and solutions, leveraging innovative storage technologies to empower AI and high-performance computing, accelerate global expansion, and support the growth of the AI ecosystem.

AI Drives New Opportunities in the Middle East

Driven by the global wave of AI-powered digitalization, consumer electronics have become a key growth engine for the storage market. Leveraging its strategic location connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa, along with supportive national policies, the Middle East is rapidly emerging as a hub for technology investment. This presents Chinese storage companies with important opportunities for technology export and supply chain collaboration. TWSC is using GITEX as a platform to deepen its regional presence, advancing its transition from "going global" to "integrating locally."

Full-Stack Smart Storage Solutions for Diverse Scenarios

Targeting AI devices and creative applications, TWSC showcased three major categories of consumer storage products:

Solid-State Drives (SSD): Supporting PCIe 4.0/5.0 standards, with read speeds up to 12,000MB/s and capacities up to 4TB, featuring intelligent thermal control and high-temperature stability.

DDR5 Memory Modules: Offering capacities up to 96GB, supporting one-click overclocking beyond 10,000MHz, significantly enhancing gaming and AI multitasking performance.

Mobile Storage Series: PSSD and MicroSD products with high-speed transmission, shock resistance, and heat tolerance, suitable for drones and action cameras.

Localization and Collaboration for Industrial Synergy

As part of its globalization strategy, TWSC is evolving from "product export" to "ecosystem integration." Leveraging its intelligent manufacturing base and R&D centers, the company is building localized channels and service networks to provide fast, customized, and one-stop support for regional customers. At the same time, TWSC is deepening cooperation with local partners in areas such as firmware customization and technical certification, driving coordinated and mutually beneficial growth across the regional supply chain.

Looking ahead

TWSC will continue to leverage its end-to-end technological strengths in "Chip & Firmware & Scenario" to expand its global footprint and deliver high-performance, customized storage solutions for the AI era.

