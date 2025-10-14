After a long period of destocking by customers, discoverIE has reported a return to organic revenue growth, with Q226 organic revenue up 1% y-o-y and H126 up 0.5% y-o-y (after previously reporting flat organic revenue in Q126). H126 group revenue was up 2% y-o-y (3% at constant exchange rates (CER)) and the company traded in line with the board's expectations for adjusted earnings. Three of the four operating units (Sensing, Connectivity and Magnetics) generated organic revenue growth whereas the Controls ...

