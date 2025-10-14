Mainz (ots) -
Woche 46/25
Mo., 10.11.
Bitte geänderten Programmablauf ab 20.15 Uhr beachten:
20.15 Der Fernsehfilm der Woche
Sturm kommt auf (1)
21.45 heute journal (VPS 23.15)
22.00 Sturm kommt auf (2) (VPS 21.45)
23.30 Montagskino im ZDF (VPS 23.45)
Gletschergrab
1.20 Das kleine Fernsehspiel (VPS 1.35)
TORO
2.50 Das Traumschiff (VPS 3.05)
4.20- hallo deutschland (VPS 4.35)
5.30
