Standard Lithium: Smackover Lithium Files Definitive Feasibility Study for Its South West Arkansas Project, North America's Highest-Grade Reported Lithium Brine Reserve

LEWISVILLE, Ark., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smackover Lithium, a 55:45 owned Joint Venture ("JV") between Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE.A: SLI) and Equinor ("Equinor"), announced today that the Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS" or the "Report") for its South West Arkansas ("SWA") project (the "Project" or "SWA Project") has been filed.

All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise stated. All terms not otherwise defined have the meaning given to them under the CIM Definition Standards for mineral resources and mineral reserves.

The DFS contemplates production capacity of 22,500 tonnes per annum of battery-quality lithium carbonate over a 20-year modeled operating life, producing 447,000 tonnes (Proven Reserves) of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE"), or 38% of the in-situ Measured and Indicated Resources of 1,177,000 tonnes LCE. The Project will begin production at an average lithium concentration of 549 mg/L, and will process 0.50 km3 of brine over its modelled 20-year life at an average lithium concentration of 442 mg/L.

The Report is highlighted by a 20.2% unlevered pre-tax internal rate of return ("IRR"), with competitive average cash operating costs of $4,516/t and all-in costs of $5,924/t over the operating life, and an all-in Class III capex estimate of $1.45 billion, which includes a 12.3% Monte Carlo risked contingency.

The Project maintains strong support from the local community, the state of Arkansas and the U.S. government. The Project would mark the first commercial Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") operation in the United States and the first lithium production in the Smackover Formation. It is intended as the first of several projects to be developed by the JV throughout the Smackover Formation, and it is envisaged that the major design decisions and learnings from this first greenfield facility will form the basis for future expansion phases or projects, including in East Texas.

The development schedule for the Project is estimated at 34 months from start of construction to the commercial operation date. The principal recommendation from the DFS is that the Project is ready to progress to a final investment decision ("FID"). Construction is expected to commence in 2026 shortly after FID, with first production targeted in 2028.

The Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.caand on the Company's website at www.standardlithium.com/projects/arkansas-smackover. For highlights of this Report, please refer to the Company's press release dated 3 September 2025.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical disclosure in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Stephen Ross, P.Geo., British Columbia, Vice President of Resource Development for Standard Lithium and a Qualified Person for purposes of, and as that term is defined in, National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Ross is not independent of the Company.

About Smackover Lithium

Smackover Lithium is a joint venture between Standard Lithium and Equinor. Formed in May 2024, Smackover Lithium is developing two DLE projects in Southwest Arkansas and East Texas (the "JV Projects"). Standard Lithium owns a 55% interest and Equinor holds the remaining 45% interest in the two JV Projects, with Standard Lithium maintaining operatorship.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of large, high-grade lithium-brine properties in the United States. The Company prioritizes projects characterized by high-grade resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor, and streamlined permitting. Standard Lithium aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated DLE and purification process. The Company's flagship projects are located in the Smackover Formation, a world-class lithium brine asset, focused in Arkansas and Texas. In partnership with global energy leader Equinor, Standard Lithium is advancing the SWA Project, a greenfield project located in southern Arkansas, and actively advancing a promising lithium brine resource position in East Texas.

Standard Lithium trades on both the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Equinor

Equinor is an international energy company committed to long-term value creation in a low-carbon future. Equinor's portfolio of projects encompasses oil and gas, renewables and low-carbon solutions, with an ambition of becoming a net-zero energy company by 2050. Headquartered in Norway, Equinor is the leading operator on the Norwegian continental shelf and has offices in more than 20 countries worldwide. Equinor's partnership with Standard Lithium to mature DLE projects builds on its broad US energy portfolio of oil and gas, offshore wind, low carbon solutions and battery storage projects.

For more information on Equinor in the US, please visit: Equinor in the US - Equinor.

