Impiger Technologies Inc: Impiger Technologies and ACR Drive Digital Workplace Transformation With Nectere, a Modern Workplace Platform

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Impiger Technologies, an AI-first, global digital transformation solutions provider, is proud to announce its partnership with ACR, a leading supplier of essential packaging and preparation products used in the foodservice, janitorial, sanitation, industrial, hospitality, and healthcare industries. Through this partnership, Impiger implemented Nectere, a Microsoft 365-powered employee engagement and collaboration platform , delivering measurable business outcomes and strengthening ACR's digital workplace. The initiative reinforces collaboration, one of ACR's brand values - Collaboration - while positioning the company as a forward-thinking adopter of modern workplace solutions. Guided by the leadership of Thai Vong, Chief Information Officer at ACR has accelerated its digital transformation journey - embedding agility and reliability into daily operations and building a truly connected workplace.

Impiger & ACR Leadership at the Forefront of Transformation

From left to right: Ramakrishnamoorthy Venkatasubbu, Founder & Global CEO of Impiger Technologies, and Thai Vong, Chief Information Officer of ACR, are seen in the picture.

ACR has been guided by its brand values of Agility, Collaboration, and Reliability. The adoption of Nectere directly reinforces these values by providing employees across offices, warehouses, and remote sites with a seamless platform to connect, share knowledge, and celebrate milestones. By investing in this strategic initiative, ACR has positioned itself not only as an early adopter of digital workplace technologies, but also as a people-first organization committed to staying ahead in a competitive market. By leveraging Nectere, ACR is strengthening collaboration, boosting productivity, and driving measurable business results. Impiger is proud to be part of this journey, supporting ACR in building a more connected and collaborative workplace.

Since its June 2024 launch, Nectere at ACR has logged 1,000+ engagement activities, becoming a central hub for culture and communication. Announcements surged 600%, with cultural modules like birthdays and anniversaries showing triple-digit growth. These early results highlight the platform's impact in strengthening collaboration, boosting employee satisfaction, and embedding ACR's core values across the organization.

Thai Vong, Chief Information Officer at ACR, congratulated Impiger on its 21st anniversary milestone and further added: "This initiative has brought our teams across offices, warehouses, and remote sites closer together, making collaboration faster and easier. Nectere helps us live out our values of Agility, Collaboration, and Reliability every day, and I'm proud of how our people have embraced this transformation."

Ramakrishnamoorthy Venkatasubbu, Founder & Global CEO of Impiger Technologies, added: "We are delighted to partner with ACR on this journey, as it reflects our shared vision for innovation and growth. At Impiger, we believe technology must go beyond efficiency to deliver measurable outcomes that truly transform organizations. This collaboration exemplifies how employee engagement solutions like Nectere can foster stronger connections, enhance organizational culture, and unlock new levels of productivity. By partnering with ACR, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering organizations with future-ready tools that not only keep pace with a rapidly changing business landscape but also set the stage for long-term success."

About Impiger Technologies

Impiger Technologies is an AI-first digital transformation partner with 20+ years of expertise. With global offices and 1,000+ solutions delivered, we empower startups to Fortune 500 enterprises to drive innovation and scale transformation. Our capabilities span Agentic AI, Cloud, Data, E-Governance, Security, Super Apps, Web, and IoT. We serve industries including BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Logistics & Supply Chain, delivering solutions that accelerate growth and create measurable impact.

About ACR (AmerCareRoyal)

ACR is a single stream resource for essential packaging and preparation products used in the foodservice, janitorial, sanitation, industrial, hospitality, and healthcare industries. With multiple shipping points across North America, the ACR family of brands service national level customers with outstanding customer service and an ever-growing product line.

Contact Information

Shafiya Samreen Fareeduddin

Marketing Manager

shafiyasamreen.fareeduddin@impigertech.com

SOURCE: Impiger Technologies Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/impiger-technologies-and-acr-amercareroyal-drive-digital-workplac-1081220