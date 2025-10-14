Shaping the Future of Wellness Travel: Ownia Collection Leads with Global Trends in Sustainability

NEWARK, DELAWARE / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Wellness travel is no longer a niche - it's redefining the way the world journeys. Today's travelers are choosing destinations not only for beauty or comfort, but for transformation, purpose, and sustainability. From winter escapes to sun-soaked beaches, to summer adventures in the mountains and rainforests, travel behaviors are shifting toward experiences that heal both people and the planet. Leading this movement, Ownia Collection reveals how luxury retreats are evolving with the seasons, blending wellness, sustainability, and high design to meet the demands of a new generation of conscious travelers.

The Rising Trend in Retreats

The global wellness retreat market was valued at US $180.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to nearly double to US $363.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% (Allied Market Research, 2024). Growth is driven by increasing awareness of mental health, lifestyle-related diseases, and the desire for restorative travel (Transparency Market Research, 2024).

Travelers are also embracing short retreats, digital detox, mindfulness, and nature immersion. These trends indicate that today's guests are seeking journeys that are soulful, restorative, and health-focused - not just vacations.



Retreat Trends and Seasonal Destinations

Retreat travel is increasingly shaped by seasonality and traveler preferences. In summer and fall 2025, the Azores emerged as a rising favorite, with travelers seeking cooler destinations that combine ocean access with nature hikes and eco-retreats. By contrast, winter continues to drive demand for warm, beach-focused getaways, where travelers favor detox, relaxation, and sun-soaked wellness programs.

Traveler behavior also shows a clear divide by retreat type: beachfront settings are most often associated with relaxation, yoga, and spiritual practice, while mountain and rainforest landscapes attract those seeking adventure, wildlife, and physical renewal.

Spring (March-May): Renewal and growth set the tone. Guests lean toward water and wellness escapes like Habitas Bacalar in Mexico or spiritual journeys at Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary.

Summer (June-Aug.): Cultural immersion and marine experiences rise in popularity. Retreat-goers heading to Bali (Desa Hay) also thrive, offering cultural vibrancy alongside wellness programming. Or to the Maldives (Amilla) and Fiji (Vomo Island) for marine retreats and ocean adventure.

Fall (Sept.-Nov.): Cooler weather makes for ideal cultural and mindfulness retreats. Morocco shines with La Sultana Marrakech for spiritual depth and La Sultana Oualidia for coastal calm. The Azores (Santa Bárbara Eco-Beach Resort and Hotel Verde Mar) continue their momentum with eco-retreats and ocean hikes, while Spain's Más Salagros offers Mediterranean spa wellness.

Winter (Dec.-Feb.): Demand shifts toward warm destinations. Mexico's Chablé Maroma becomes a hub for beach detox and wellness, while Costa Rica's Nayara Collection and Pasha Beachfront Villa draw travelers for rainforest immersion, thermal healing, and surf retreats.

Ownia Insight: Travelers are increasingly booking retreats up to 9-12 months in advance, especially for high-demand tropical winters. Others are exploring shoulder seasons (spring and fall) to balance solitude, cost, and favorable weather - aligning meditation and spiritual focus with quieter months, and adventure retreats with greener, more vibrant seasons.

According to the Global Wellness Institute (2023), nature-based and spirituality-driven retreats are among the fastest-growing segments of wellness tourism, with travelers prioritizing experiences that combine physical renewal with environmental connection.

"With these shifts in traveler behavior, retreats are no longer just escapes - they are journeys of transformation. Whether by the ocean, in the rainforest or among mountain peaks, Ownia Collection offers destinations that reflect this demand: balancing wellness, sustainability, and luxury to create retreats that honor both the guest and the planet," said María Olazábal, CEO and founder of Ownia Collection.

Healing Yourself, Healing the World

Ownia Collection curates some of the world's most extraordinary eco-luxury hotels and resorts, guided by a philosophy that seamlessly coexists among wellness, sustainability, and luxury. Every retreat is designed not only to support guests in health, healing, and personal transformation, but to honor the land, cultures, and ecosystems in which our hotels live and breathe. Guests enjoy high-end comfort, exquisite cuisine, and refined design - without sacrificing ethical integrity.

Choosing a retreat with Ownia means committing to more than relaxation. It means positive impact - like at Chablé in Mexico, where more than 84,000 single-use plastic bottles are saved annually through on-site glass bottling and refill stations, or at Santa Bárbara Eco-Beach Resort and Hotel Verde Mar in the Azores, which employ 100% local staff, 70% female workforce, and local leaders, while using native wood in construction and supplying their restaurants from organic gardens. It means luxury and comfort - spaces built with bioclimatic design, natural light, local materials (as with Desa Hay and Soori Bali), solar energy, and water wells. And crucially, it means wellness for guests and the planet - composting, recycling, eliminating single-use plastics, sourcing food locally and organically, protecting marine life and biodiversity, and always striving for a lower carbon footprint.

About Ownia Collection

Ownia Collection International, Inc. is a curated selection of the world's most luxurious and sustainable hotels and resorts, spanning remote island escapes to cultural hideaways. Each property is carefully vetted for excellence in comfort, design, and impact, meeting rigorous sustainability and quality standards. Ownia Collection simplifies the journey to conscious travel by connecting discerning travelers with exceptional places that reflect their values - without compromising on style, comfort or unforgettable experiences.

For more information or reservations, visit owniacollection.com.

References

Allied Market Research (2024, March). Wellness retreat market to reach $363.9 billion globally by 2032, at 7.4% CAGR.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wellness-retreat-market-A322350

Transparency Market Research. (2024). Wellness retreat market - global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast 2024-2032. Transparency Market Research. https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wellness-retreat-market.html

Global Wellness Institute. (2023). Wellness Tourism Initiative Trends for 2023. Global Wellness Institute. Retrieved from https://globalwellnessinstitute.org/global-wellness-institute-blog/2023/06/26/wellness-tourism-initiative-trends-for-2023/

Media Contact

Buse Kayar

busek@accessnewswire.com

SOURCE: Ownia Collection

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/shaping-the-future-of-wellness-travel-ownia-collection-leads-with-global-trends-in-sustainab-1084991