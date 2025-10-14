Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies Introduces Driver Insurance, Delivering Seamless, Personalized Auto Coverage via Android Automotive and Mobile App

Driving and dashcam app revolutionizes auto insurance with the launch of in-car access to a trusted nationwide network of vetted insurance providers offering discounted, privacy-protected, usage-based insurance

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Driver Technologies (Driver), an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer, connected driving experience, today announced the launch of Driver Insurance, an embedded insurance solution that leverages cutting-edge connected car telematics and driving information to deliver personalized insurance quotes. Integrating deeply with Android Automotive (AAOS) and the Driver mobile app, Driver Insurance utilizes each user's Driver Score to offer personalized, usage-based digital-first insurance quotes.

"The launch of Driver Insurance is the ultimate fusion of connected car technology and embedded finance. By leveraging the precision of our Driver Score and Android Automotive integration, we move beyond traditional demographics to offer truly personalized, risk-accurate insurance," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "Our approach not only provides drivers with instant access to the best discounted UBI rates from our network but fundamentally lowers the cost and friction of customer acquisition across the industry."

The Driver app uses a dual opt-in process for full user control over their driving information to allow users to share information with Driver to access its core features, such as driving scores, personalized AI coaching, trip insights and claims reporting. The dual opt-in process then allows Driver's users to decide whether to share specific elements of their driving information with external services, such as sharing a Driver Score with Driver's insurance partner network, to access discounts based on safe driving or a temporary sharing of location to help with roadside assistance.

The Driver app enables drivers to opt into sharing specific trips, moments or attributes with any organization or entity: family, employer, legal representation, etc., which improves the claims process and its connected car capabilities help provide greater accuracy during the underwriting process.

"At Driver Technologies, we are turning real-world driving into actuarial-grade intelligence," said Marcus Newbury, COO and co-founder of Driver. "By transforming the car into a service platform, we're making insurance instant, transparent and built around the driver. Overall, we're excited to disrupt the traditional car insurance buying model, providing value through connected car technology and the future of embedded finance in the automotive space."

