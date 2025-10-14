Valworx, Inc.: The Rocket Propulsion Laboratory at UC San Diego and Valworx Announce a Partnership for Liquid Bipropellant Rocket Project

CORNELIUS, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Valworx, Inc., a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls, has partnered with The Rocket Propulsion Laboratory at UC San Diego to develop the next generation of

"The Rocket Propulsion Laboratory at UC San Diego strives to provide challenging and exciting projects for students to develop their technical knowledge, leadership abilities, and hands-on skills. Our work seeks to improve the technical skills and diversity of the next generation of emerging talent, as well as continuously push the limits of what an undergraduate rocketry team can do." said Daniel Carrillo, President, RPL @ University of California, San Diego.

"Through their sponsorship and support, Valworx has provided us with components that will enable us to validate rocket component characteristics such as max. pressure and flow rate, as well as the discharge coefficient of injectors. The valves will also be used as a basis for theoretical actuation mechanisms that will be integrated into future rockets or test stands and as a basis for throttling experiments to control the flow rate within a future rocket system", said Steven Smith, Phoenix Chief Engineer.

"The Rocket Propulsion Laboratory program continues to build on prior innovations, and we're excited to play a part in helping the next generation of aerospace leaders push the boundaries of student-led rocketry," said Kurt Naas, President of Valworx.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls in stainless, brass, PVC, and sanitary ball and butterfly valves. They offer free shipping on orders over $99, free lifetime technical support, extensive online documentation and a generous return policy. All products are backed by a comprehensive one-year warranty.

Valworx-brand products are known, trusted and preferred by tens of thousands of users worldwide, meeting their customers' expectations for price, delivery, and performance.

About the Rocket Propulsion Laboratory at UC San Diego

RPL's goal is to provide student-led research opportunities for students passionate about space exploration. We strive to provide challenging and exciting projects for students to develop their technical knowledge, leadership abilities, and hands-on skills.

For more information, visit https://www.rocketproplab.org/.

