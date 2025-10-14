Next Dynamics, Inc.: Next Dynamics New Manufacturing Facility Receives Government Greenlight

BARRIE, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Next Dynamics (OTC:NEXD) ("Next Dynamics" or the "Company") today announced that it has received all the required government licensing for its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility being built in Barrie, Ontario Canada.

According to the Company, the new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will produce primarily defense-related systems. The facility will produce precision small arms components, autonomous unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) platforms, and Next Dynamics' short-range anti-drone system, "Muskrat" (Modular Ultralight System for Kinetic Reconnaissance and Tactics).

The new manufacturing plant is being equipped with industry-leading robotics and automation, including advanced CNC manufacturing cells and a Makino robotic MMC (Material Management Cell), together with multi-axis robotic assembly lines and AI-enabled process controls. The facility is designed to create a 24-hour production environment that requires minimal human interaction in order to deliver the highest quality and precision products.

"This licensed facility is a major step forward for Next Dynamics," said Rob MacIntyre, CEO of Next Dynamics. "By integrating advanced robotics, AI-driven production controls and precision automation, we're building a resilient industrial base to manufacture a range of defense platforms - from small arms components to autonomous ground systems and advanced counter-UAS solutions - in support of NATO and allied partners." Further added Mr. MacIntyre.

The Company expects mechanical installation and robotic cell integration to proceed through early 2026, with phased commissioning and pilot production targeted for mid-2026.

ABOUT NEXT DYNAMICS INC.

Next Dynamics (OTC:NEXD) is a global defense technology innovator committed to developing, manufacturing, and licensing advanced military systems for NATO nations and allied partners. Its core capabilities span armament (small arms, ammunition, remote weapon systems), mobility platforms (light manned and unmanned tactical vehicles), and mission support (training, human performance, logistics). The Company leverages in-house R&D, automated production, and proprietary patented technologies-such as the A.S.A.P.® advanced small arms projectile-to deliver next-generation solutions that enhance battlefield effectiveness, operational readiness, and allied industrial resilience.

