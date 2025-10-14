Minimalist Control, Maximum Performance - KiiBOOM Cybrix 29

The KiiBOOM Cybrix 29 was born from a simple yet powerful concept: achieve more with fewer keys.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / While most keyboard brands continue to pursue additional keys, flashy RGB, and increasingly complex functions, KiiBOOM takes the opposite approach, embracing a subtractive design philosophy. By distilling functionality to its most essential operations, the Cybrix 29 delivers a streamlined, one-handed controller capable of full command over both competitive gaming and creative workflows. Its compact footprint and efficient layout make it a versatile tool for high-intensity play and productivity alike.

Hall Effect Magnetic Switches

Equipped with hall effect magnetic switches, the Cybrix 29 is engineered specifically for competitive gaming. Each key's actuation point can be fine-tuned with 0.01mm precision, and the 8000Hz polling rate reduces input lag to nearly zero, providing lightning-fast responsiveness. In fast-paced FPS or MOBA matches, every millisecond counts. Advanced features such as Dynamic Keystroke (DKS) and Snap Key (SOCD) enable complex actions, like crouch-jumping or weapon-switching macros, to be executed on a single key, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring smooth, uninterrupted gameplay that delivers a competitive edge when it matters most.

Hot-Swappable and Highly Customizable

This keyboard's compact 19-key layout saves approximately 60% of desk space and supports both left- and right-handed configurations for versatile use. Through dedicated software, keys can be programmed for macros, profile switching, or RGB lighting adjustments. The three customizable knobs can be mapped to control volume, timeline navigation, zoom, or other functions, optimizing workflows for video editing, digital art, gaming, and live streaming. Hall effect switches not only allow precise actuation adjustment but also provide durability far exceeding that of traditional mechanical switches. The hot-swappable design enables effortless switch replacement, offering a fully personalized experience without soldering.

Striking Visual Design

The case of the Cybrix 29 combines CNC aluminum with translucent acrylic layers, balancing lightweight portability with exceptional durability. South-facing RGB LEDs paired with dye-sublimated PBT keycaps reduce glare while delivering vibrant, evenly distributed per-key lighting, creating an immersive visual experience. The overall aesthetic blends strength with futuristic design, transforming the keyboard into not just a high-performance tool but also a striking desktop showcase.

Comfortable Typing Experience

The Cybrix 29 features Cherry-profile keycaps sculpted for ergonomic comfort. Taller, rounded surfaces provide a natural hand position for extended typing or gaming sessions. Durable PBT construction resists sweat and wear, ensuring keycap longevity even under heavy use, while maintaining consistent tactile comfort throughout prolonged sessions.

Price and Availability

The KiiBOOM Cybrix 29 is now available for $89.99 on the official KiiBOOM website and Amazon store.

