Token Communities Ltd.: Asia Pacific Opportunity Fund is Formed to Accelerate Project APOZ

APOZ Project is Ready to be presented to the Opportunity Fund community

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities ( OTC ID / Stock Symbol:TKCM ) has formed Asia Pacific OZ Fund in Texas for its APOZ Project ( Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ), and joined the OZ Insider as a new member.

According to Mr. David Champ, the president & CEO of the company, OZ Inside is a private, close-door community of high-performing Opportunity Zone executives, professionals and investors. APOZ project will be presented to the entire OZ Insider community of members on November 23rd during an OZ Pitch Day presentation event. As of late 2024, the total Qualified Opportunity Fund ( QOF ) capital raised is estimated to exceed $120 billion, with over $ 40 billion in reported equity and the remainder interred from private placements and non-reporting entities.

As the tariff war continues to escalate with China ( as of 10/13/2025, the average tariff on Chinese Products into the U.S. market is 155% plus the newly implemented Port Fees ), APOZ as the only FTZ ( Foreign Trade Zone ) and QROZ ( Qualified Rural Opportunity Zone ) dual-status business park in the U.S., is becoming extremely desirable to many Chinese companies and other companies from the Asia Pacific area to set up their U.S. manufacturing operations to reduce their heavy tariff and shipping burdens. APOZ is the ideal win-win solution to the tariff war as it can bring job opportunities, prosperity and manufacturing back to the U.S., while helping the onboarded companies to save money on the tariff and capital gain tax, creating a mutually-benefited strategic alliance relationship as the final result.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Token Communities Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/asia-pacific-opportunity-fund-is-formed-to-accelerate-project-apoz-1086184