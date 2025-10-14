Luceque Global: INNOPOLIS K-Startup Showcase Bridges Korean Deep-Tech and U.S. Venture Capital

Organized by Korea Innovation Foundation and Luceque Global Group, the event spotlights Korean innovation in biotech, AI, quantum technology, semiconductors, mobility, and solar panel recycling solution.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / The INNOPOLIS K-Startup Showcase, organized by the Korea Innovation Foundation, with Luceque Global Group, the U.S. coordination partner, will connect Korea's most promising technology startups with U.S. investors and innovation leaders. The event will take place at Refraction Innovation Hub in Tysons, Virginia, spotlighting advances in biotech, AI, semiconductors, quantum technology, mobility, and solar panel recycling solution.

Participating companies include GenesisQT, VSPharmTech, Lessengers, IliasBio, IliasAI, Dynamic Industry, and Narma Aerospace. Venture partners and investors from Revolution, Paladin Capital Group, Lockheed Martin Ventures, and Blu Venture Investors are among the invited attendees.

"Our mission is to pioneer the next generation of quantum sensing solutions," said Jason Kwak, Executive Director of GenesisQT. "Opportunities like the INNOPOLIS Showcase allow us to meet global investors and collaborators who share our vision for practical, scalable deep-tech applications."

"This showcase represents the culmination of months of preparation to create real investment conversations," said Soohyun Julie Koo, CEO of Luceque Global LLC, the U.S. coordination partner. "We're honored to help these companies take their first steps into the U.S. market and to spotlight the strength of Korean innovation to our partners in Washington."

The event is part of a multi-day program organized by Korea Innovation Foundation, and executed by Luceque Global Group in partnership with Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) and Refraction Innovation Hub. The program includes IP consulting sessions with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP), VC and accelerator meetings, and site visits across the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia innovation corridor.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: Refraction Innovation Hub, 7950 Jones Branch Drive, 8th Floor, Tysons, VA

Hosts: Korea Innovation Foundation and Luceque Global Group

ABOUT KOREA INNOVATION FOUNDATION

Korea Innovation Foundation is a South Korean public agency, dedicated to advancing technology commercialization. Since 2005, it has been at the forefront of expanding the innovation ecosystem of INNOPOLIS which is a R&D-focused innovation cluster that contributes to the creation of S&T-based commercialization of public technologies.

ABOUT LUCEQUE GLOBAL LLC

Luceque Global LLC is a Washington, D.C.-based consultancy connecting global innovators to the U.S. market through investor outreach and trade development programs.

