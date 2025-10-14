Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RightCapital Inc: RightCapital Unveils Cutting-Edge OCR Solution to Automate Financial Plan Transitions from the eMoney Platform to RightCapital

RightCapital removes the most time-intensive aspect of transitioning to a new financial planning provider

SHELTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / RightCapital, the fastest-growing financial planning software for financial advisors, today announced a new offering to support advisors migrating their financial plans from the eMoney platform to RightCapital. This feature leverages Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology to transition key plan data from eMoney reports into RightCapital financial plans. The technology reads a financial plan PDF report generated by eMoney software, identifies the key client and planning data in the report, and automatically translates the data into RightCapital for advisors to review and add to a RightCapital plan. The data supported by this new technology includes family information, financial goals, income, savings, expenses, properties, insurance policies, and more.

"Many advisors who start using RightCapital invest time and resources to transition their plans to our platform, and they often need to maintain two planning systems while they navigate the change," said Shuang Chen, co-founder and CEO of RightCapital. "With this new offering, we are revolutionizing the transition process with OCR technology. Now, advisors can move from the eMoney platform to RightCapital without investing significant time and resources copying over information that already exists in their clients' previous plans."

The first offering of its kind among financial planning software, this new solution minimizes the manual work needed to transition to RightCapital so advisors can upgrade their offering without major disruption in client service. In just a few quick steps, advisors can import and review key plan data to either launch a new financial plan or fill out missing information in an existing RightCapital plan.

"At RightCapital, we consistently collaborate with advisors to learn about their challenges, and where new solutions could create opportunities for their businesses," said Stefanie Bellofatto, SVP of Customer Experience at RightCapital. "For advisors, their time is their most important asset; our team set out to automate the data transition process so advisors can focus on what they do best: serving their clients. We're thrilled to offer this feature to advisors so they can get up-and-running on RightCapital faster than ever before."

Advisors across the country are switching to RightCapital to access the provider's dynamic retirement planning, smart tax planning, insurance needs analysis, clear data visualizations, and more. The platform's advanced technology, frequent updates, and high-touch approach to service have earned RightCapital the top satisfaction rating among major financial planning providers1.

Effective immediately, this new feature is available to all RightCapital users. To learn more, visit www.rightcapital.com/book-demo/.

About RightCapital

RightCapital is financial planning software done right. RightCapital is used by thousands of financial advisors to grow their practices and set their clients on the path to financial success. Founded in 2015, RightCapital is the fastest-growing financial planning software with the highest user satisfaction among advisors (Source: The Kitces Report - 2024 Financial Planner Productivity Study). For more information, visit https://www.rightcapital.com.

RightCapital media contact: marketing@rightcapital.com

Sources:

1T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey, 2025

SOURCE: RightCapital Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rightcapital-unveils-cutting-edge-ocr-solution-to-automate-finan-1086555

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.