Onramp Launches 'Onramp Business,' a Bitcoin Custody Platform Built for Institutional Scale

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Onramp today announced Onramp Business, its flagship institutional-grade custody solution designed to solve the operational and governance bottlenecks companies face when scaling bitcoin exposure. By uniting multi-institution custody (MIC) security, enterprise-grade controls, and a seamless client experience under one offering, Onramp establishes itself as category-defining infrastructure for corporate treasuries, family offices, miners, fiduciaries, and institutional investors.

"Businesses want to own more bitcoin, but they're stuck choosing between convenience and control," said Michael Tanguma, CEO of Onramp. "Onramp Business removes that trade-off. Our multi-institution architecture eliminates single-point-of-failure risk, our governance tools satisfy boards and auditors, and our client experience makes institutional-scale ownership practical."

What's Included

Multi-Institution Custody (MIC). A 2-of-3 quorum across three independent institutions . Segregated on-chain vaults, legally titled to end clients, provide direct proof of ownership - no omnibus pools, no rehypothecation, no single party with unilateral control.

Enterprise controls and governance. Role-based permissions, policy-based spending, and view-only access.

Insurance included. All MIC vaults are covered by per-incident insurance underwritten by carriers in the Lloyd's of London market - included with every MIC account.

Real-time proof of reserves. 24/7 cryptographic proof of holdings . No more trusting custodian balance sheets.

Business continuity. Business inheritance continuity for your bitcoin. Because your treasury should outlive any single decision maker.

Seamless client experience. A single pane of glass to orchestrate multi-institution security with operational simplicity - benefit from the strength of many institutions, with the simplicity of one unified experience.

Why Now

Market gap. Companies want bitcoin on their balance sheet yet lack custody that is simultaneously secure, compliant, and operationally sound.

Competitive moment. Incumbent offerings chase the same clients but rely on single-custodian models that leave a single point of failure. Onramp's MIC is the next evolution for institutional scale.

Macro tailwinds, governance demand. Persistent deficits and real-yield pressure are pushing allocators toward outside money while boards require distributed control. MIC aligns both.

Who It's for

Corporate treasuries seeking direct, verifiable ownership and board-friendly controls.

Family offices requiring durable segregation, dual-control approvals, and clear succession planning.

Miners coordinating hot-to-cold flows with policy-based withdrawals and guardrails.

Fiduciaries/RIAs/Trustees who need client-titled vaults, clear role definitions, and audit-ready reporting.

SMBs and growth-stage companies bringing bitcoin onto the balance sheet and needing secure, policy-driven custody with direct proof of ownership and simple day-to-day operations.

About Onramp

Onramp builds fault-tolerant, institution-grade bitcoin custody and governance. Its Multi-Institution Custody (MIC) architecture distributes control across independent institutions while delivering an elegant client experience for businesses, family offices, and fiduciaries.

