Blair & Ramirez LLP: Matthew P. Blair Nominated for Best Lawyer of 2025

Matthew P. Blair Has Focused His Practice on Litigating Large and Complex Personal Injury, Wrongful Death, Auto Accident and Employment Cases on Behalf of Individuals and Consumers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Matthew P. Blair, co-founder of Blair & Ramirez LLP , has been nominated for Best Lawyer of 2025 by the Santa Monica Daily Press , a leading publication in Southern California that recognizes top professionals based on community nominations and votes. The "Best Of" award reflects a lawyer's impact, reputation, and consistent service to clients.

Matthew Blair

https://www.blairramirezlaw.com/matthew-blair

Mr. Blair has focused his practice on litigating large and complex personal injury, wrongful death, auto accident and employment cases on behalf of individuals and consumers.

Since 2011, Mr. Blair has achieved notable success representing clients in personal injury and employment law cases throughout California. Mr. Blair's experience includes numerous high-profile, high-stakes cases involving large publicly traded companies. Since founding the firm, Mr. Blair has secured more than $100 million in verdicts and settlements. Notable recent case results include a $7,771,583.30 personal injury verdict and tens of millions in personal injury and employment law settlements in the past year.

Recognized as an emerging leader in his field, Mr. Blair has received a number of awards and honors for his professionalism and service. He holds an AV Preeminent peer review rating from Martindale-Hubbell, and The National Trial Lawyers voted him among the country's Top 40 Under 40 and, more recently, Top 100.

Unlike many others, Mr. Blair accepts only a limited number of cases and handles them directly from intake to resolution. He works on contingency - clients do not pay unless he wins.

"It is an honor to receive this nomination and be recognized for helping others," said Matthew P. Blair. "We put a lot of time and care into handling each of our client's cases and we treat every client with the respect they deserve. That's the standard we've set and we don't lower it."

More information is available at https://www.blairramirezlaw.co .

SOURCE: Blair & Ramirez LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/matthew-p.-blair-nominated-for-best-lawyer-of-2025-1086581