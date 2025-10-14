Form Alloy: FormAlloy Joins Trident Warrior 25 to Advance On-Demand Manufacturing for U.S. Navy

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / FormAlloy is proud to announce a partnership with Trident Warrior 25. This participation allows FormAlloy to be a part of the process of testing and evaluating emerging technologies that strengthen naval readiness.

FormAlloy CEO Melanie Lang

Melanie Lang, CEO of FormAlloy, Being Interviewed by Fox 5 News at Trident Warrior 25

FormAlloy welcomes Trident Warrior participants to its Application Development Center , where it showcased its Robo Welding and Directed Energy Deposition (DED) additive manufacturing technology. This display of on-demand, high-performance solutions is exactly what the U.S. needs to sustain its fleet and achieve mission success.

"Being invited to participate in the Trident Warrior 25 is an honor," said Melanie Lang, CEO of FormAlloy. "We aim to demonstrate how advanced automated metal additive manufacturing can provide the Navy a faster, more flexible approach to maintenance, repair, and production."

The Trident Warrior exercise was held in collaboration with the U.S. Navy, CAMRE Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), FLEETWERX, Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division (NSWCCD), Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, and the Department of Defense Manufacturing Technology Program.

FormAlloy's participation as a test participant in cutting-edge DED technology helped educate participants on new methods for improving supply chain agility, reducing downtime, and precautions that can be used to ensure the fleet remains mission-ready.

FormAlloy is a leading player in advancing innovation in defense manufacturing and supports the U.S. military to achieve unprecedented automation, speed, and precision. FormAlloy accelerates production and repair processes, making it an industry leader in aerospace, defense, and energy, among other industries.

