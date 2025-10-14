Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Form Alloy: FormAlloy Joins Trident Warrior 25 to Advance On-Demand Manufacturing for U.S. Navy

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / FormAlloy is proud to announce a partnership with Trident Warrior 25. This participation allows FormAlloy to be a part of the process of testing and evaluating emerging technologies that strengthen naval readiness.

FormAlloy CEO Melanie Lang

FormAlloy CEO Melanie Lang
Melanie Lang, CEO of FormAlloy, Being Interviewed by Fox 5 News at Trident Warrior 25

FormAlloy welcomes Trident Warrior participants to its Application Development Center, where it showcased its Robo Welding and Directed Energy Deposition (DED) additive manufacturing technology. This display of on-demand, high-performance solutions is exactly what the U.S. needs to sustain its fleet and achieve mission success.

"Being invited to participate in the Trident Warrior 25 is an honor," said Melanie Lang, CEO of FormAlloy. "We aim to demonstrate how advanced automated metal additive manufacturing can provide the Navy a faster, more flexible approach to maintenance, repair, and production."

The Trident Warrior exercise was held in collaboration with the U.S. Navy, CAMRE Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), FLEETWERX, Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division (NSWCCD), Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, and the Department of Defense Manufacturing Technology Program.

FormAlloy's participation as a test participant in cutting-edge DED technology helped educate participants on new methods for improving supply chain agility, reducing downtime, and precautions that can be used to ensure the fleet remains mission-ready.

FormAlloy is a leading player in advancing innovation in defense manufacturing and supports the U.S. military to achieve unprecedented automation, speed, and precision. FormAlloy accelerates production and repair processes, making it an industry leader in aerospace, defense, and energy, among other industries.

Contact Information

Melanie Lang
CEO
info@formalloy.com

.

SOURCE: Form Alloy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/formalloy-joins-trident-warrior-25-to-advance-on-demand-manufacturing-for-u.s-1086589

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.