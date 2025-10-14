BluWave-ai Wins Energy Storage Canada Grid Management Storage Award 2025

Award for AI Software Optimization Across Electric Vehicles, Batteries, and Renewable Generation

OTTAWA, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / BluWave-ai was awarded the coveted 2025 Grid Management Storage Award from Energy Storage Canada (ESC).

This latest honour from Energy Storage Canada adds to a distinguished history of recognition as a leader in AI-enabled cleantech for the electric grid and electrified transport. Previous notable awards include the following:

The World Energy Congress Smart Grid Category top startup (2019)

SET100 finalist 2019 and 2020

TieCon Canada Finalist (2019)

CIX Top 20 (2020)

India Smart Grid Forum Diamond Award (2021)

OCI Mind to Market Award (2022)

Deloitte Fast 50 (2022)

NACO Summit Top 20 Moonshot Ventures (2025)

This award brings greater attention to the BluWave-ai technology stack which integrates AI-driven optimization across all critical energy storage assets. This AI platform is built upon a significant foundation of intellectual property, including 49 patent applications filed globally with 11 patents already granted. Furthermore, the company leverages it comprehensive data platform, BluWave-ai Atlas, providing an unparalleled foundation for highly accurate optimization models, housing over 20 billion AI pre-processed records for electricity, transport, and weather data across the globe.

The award was presented at ESC's 10th annual conference in Toronto on September 25, 2025 recognizing the company's proven ability to deliver on the promise of smart grid modernization.

Core Achievements Validated by the Award

The ESC Grid Management Storage Award specifically recognized the EV Everywhere project being deployed with the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) and Hydro Ottawa . This project was honored for its advanced use of AI to transform rapidly growing EV fleets into crucial, managed energy storage assets. The system makes real-time decisions to optimize charging based on grid stress, energy cost, and renewable energy availability, proving that this new distributed storage asset can be reliably integrated into the grid.

"The 2025 Energy Storage Canada Award recipients showcase the innovation, leadership, and collaboration driving storage to the heart of Canada's clean energy transition," said Justin Rangooni, Executive Director of Energy Storage Canada, emphasizing the industry's need for such innovation, noting, "Our recently published Energy Storage Market Outlook projects as much as 37 gigawatts of long and short duration will be needed to meet Canada's energy demand between now and 2050. We're excited to continue highlighting the incredible work of BluWave-ai pooling EV's and batteries into unified mass grid scale storage dispatchable on demand."

BluWave-ai's AI is Foundational to Energy Transition Success

Canada's drive toward net-zero by 2050 requires a dramatic expansion of storage capacity. By 2030, the country is projected to have as many as 5 million light-duty EVs on the road (Source: NRCan/Dunsky).

To align with climate targets, dedicated Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity will need to rise above 12,000 MW by the end of this decade (Source: Canadian Climate Institute/Navius Research).

The AI platform from BluWave-ai directly addresses the complexity of managing this massive, dual-front energy transition:

Enabling Dispatchable Renewables with the Sunbank Solar Farm (City of Summerside): The Smart Grid Optimizer is deployed for the Sunbank Solar Farm (a joint venture with Samsung Renewables) integrated with Microsoft Azure. The AI deployment allows the utility to deliver clean energy on demand and reducing reliance on traditional peak generation methods around highly variable solar and wind energy.

Maximizing Performance of New Grid-Scale Batteries : The Energy Storage Autopilot AI is being deployed with major partners, including a project with Evolugen, to maximize the lifetime performance, reliability, and financial returns of their grid-scale batteries. This is key to efficiently managing the estimated 4 GW of battery storage planned for the Ontario grid.

Grid Infrastructure Deferment : Collaborations such as with Area X.O, Hydro Ottawa, and Moment Energy use AI to optimize multiple battery systems alongside EVs. This strategy helps defer costly distribution grid infrastructure upgrades, reinforcing the potential for AI-driven digitalization to deliver massive savings (estimated at $1.8 trillion globally by 2050 by the IEA).

"BluWave-ai's innovative technologies are empowering the global evolution of traditional electrical grids toward more sustainable, efficient, and resilient software-defined smart grids," added Dr. Thomas Triplet, VP of Technology at BluWave-ai, "Our portfolio covers foundational inventions of AI driven systems management for our utility and transport customers, ensuring our solutions are not just groundbreaking, but also highly effective and scalable in the face of growing energy demands."

"This award validates our strategy of applying advanced AI, secured by a growing patent portfolio and massive data scale, to every part of the global energy transition," said Devashish Paul, CEO and Founder of BluWave-ai. "Our technology is designed to make renewable energy more reliable and electric transportation more efficient. EVs are projected to reach 4-5 GW of storage capacity as an aggregate across Canada which is the equivalent to 17 small modular nuclear reactors. By mastering AI-driven optimization for EVs, stationary storage, and renewable generation, we are actively modernizing Canada's electricity grids and demonstrating the intelligent software foundation required for a graceful energy transition."

To learn more about BluWave, please contact info@bluwave-ai.com

About BluWave-ai

Founded in Canada in 2017, BluWave-ai is building the premier AI company for the global energy transition, headquartered here in Canada's capital of Ottawa. BluWave-ai is focused on driving the proliferation of renewable energy and electric transportation, working with electricity utilities, independent power producers, and EV fleet operators globally to optimize cost, carbon footprint, and the reliability of renewable energy sources in real-time. Backed by global investors, BluWave-ai has raised over $16M to date, inclusive of a $9.5M Series A round.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bluwave-ai-wins-energy-storage-canada-grid-management-storage-awa-1086619