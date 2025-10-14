Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025
Creative Market Announces 'Mulberry Pie' as Fall's Color of the Season

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Creative Market, the leading platform for ready-to-use design assets, has unveiled Mulberry Pie (#8B0E4E) as its official Color of the Season for Fall 2025. Selected through a mix of internal data, forecasting, and real-time marketplace trends, this deep, purple-red hue captures the spirit of the season: introspective, grounded, and beautifully rich.

Mulberry Pie: Fall Color of the Season

Mulberry Pie: Fall Color of the Season
Creative Market's new Color of the Season for Fall 2025

The Season's Most Evocative Hue

Released every quarter, Creative Market's Color of the Season reflects the pulse of the creative community. This seasonal pick offers visual direction to thousands of design professionals and buyers, helping them tap into emerging moods, palettes, and patterns with confidence.

This fall, Mulberry Pie brings that inspiration. With its jewel-toned richness and moody depth, this color captures the emotion of post-summer stillness: the clink of wine glasses, flickering candles, and stories shared in golden-hour light.

"Mulberry Pie feels like deep stillness after a period of intense motion," said Laura Busche, Director of Marketing at Creative Market. "It captures a sense of pause: an invitation to reflect, gather, and design with more presence."

How to Apply Mulberry Pie

Pair it with muted neutrals like stone, cream, or dusty olive for a grounded, earthy feel. Throw in an electric contrast, like chartreuse, teal, or gold, and Mulberry Pie transforms into a vibrant focal point. Transitional or high-contrast serifs work beautifully with this tone, especially when they have a hint of handcrafted texture around the edges.

Explore Ready-to-Use Palettes

Creative Market has curated a set of vibrant palettes using Mulberry Pie, now available for download as an SVG file on their blog here. Whether you're designing social content, packaging, or an entire brand refresh, these palettes are ready to plug in and play.

About Creative Market

Creative Market is the one-stop marketplace for design assets. From fonts to themes, graphics to templates, we provide creative professionals with the tools they need to bring their visions to life.

For more information, please visit Creative Market.

--

The image above features Echo Motion Animated Backgrounds by Angela in the Fields, Autumn Expressive Painting by Identity Art, The Fioresque Handwritten Font by Calamar Studio, Prestige TM - Organic Typewriter by Type Mania, Adore Realistic Romantic Roses by Avalon Rose Design, Folio · Paper Elements Collection by Alona Haidash, and Fordough Haus Variable Soft Serif by The Native Saint Club.

Contact Information

Laura Busche
press@creativemarket.com

.

SOURCE: Creative Market



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/creative-market-announces-mulberry-pie-as-falls-color-of-the-seas-1086689

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
