Wichita, Kansas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Bull Attorneys, under the leadership of seasoned personal injury attorney Bradley "Brad" Pistotnik, today announced a strategic expansion of its car accident practice to actively accept rear-end collision cases from Salina and Newton, Kansas. With decades of litigation experience and a reputation for bold representation, Brad Pistotnik and his team of Wichita car accident lawyers aim to deliver reliable legal advocacy to crash victims in these growing communities.

Brad Pistotnik's reinstated law license (Kansas Supreme Court reinstated his license in 2024) marks his full return to handling high-stakes personal injury matters with Bull Attorneys. The new extension of services reflects his commitment to ensuring that drivers, passengers, and motorists in Salina and Newton have access to the same aggressive legal support his firm has long offered in Wichita and across Kansas.





Expansion Focus: Rear-End Collisions & Auto Crash Advocacy

Rear-end crashes, often dismissed by insurance carriers as minor fender-benders, frequently result in serious injuries such as traumatic brain injuries, whiplash, spinal damage, and other latent harm. Victims can find themselves burdened by rapidly escalating medical expenses, lost income, and protracted recovery periods. The Wichita car accident lawyers at Bull Attorneys are now emphasizing their readiness to litigate these cases in Salina and Newton, ensuring that those injured are not unfairly low-balled, ignored, or forced into unfavorable settlements.

As part of its expanded outreach, the firm is proactively offering Case Reviews at no cost to prospective clients in Salina and Newton. These reviews will assess eligibility for claims, the viability of personal injury claims, and the window for legal recourse--especially critical given the statute of limitations that applies to automobile accident cases in Kansas. The firm will also investigate comparative negligence issues where fault may be shared, scrutinize medical records to capture full loss of economic damages, and structure cases.

Trusted Representation & Strategic Advantage

Bull Attorneys' Wichita-based team, guided by Brad Pistotnik's expertise, highlighted in a recent interview, combines deep litigation experience with specialized knowledge of auto, commercial vehicle, and motorcycle crash law.

Residents of Salina and Newton who suffered injury in a rear-end collision -- whether in a standard passenger vehicle, commercial truck, or motorcycle -- are encouraged to seek legal counsel immediately. Kansas law enforces strict time limits for filing personal injury and wrongful death actions, making early action pivotal. Bull Attorneys is offering 24/7 complimentary consultations and works on a contingency basis -- clients pay no upfront fees and only remit costs upon successful resolution.

"Every driver deserves strong representation after a crash, regardless of ZIP code," says Brad Pistotnik. "With our expansion, we're taking the fight straight to insurers and protecting the rights of victims in Salina, Newton, and across central Kansas."

About Bull Attorneys

Founded by Brad Pistotnik, Bull Attorneys is a Kansas-based accident law firm specializing in auto, commercial truck, and motorcycle crashes. The firm is known for aggressive representation, high-value recoveries, and a client-first approach across Wichita and throughout Kansas. For more information or to request a consultation, visit bullattorneys.com or call1-800-WIN-BULL.

