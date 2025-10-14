Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (FSE: 8R20) (OTCQB: LFGMF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC eligibility streamlines the electronic trading process for U.S. investors by enabling faster and more efficient clearing and settlement of the Company's common shares within the U.S. financial system. This milestone is expected to enhance liquidity, improve accessibility for both institutional and retail investors, and simplify the process of trading Universal Digital's shares on the OTCQB Market under the symbol LFGMF.

"We are pleased to have achieved DTC eligibility, which is an important step in improving the visibility and convenience of trading Universal Digital shares in the U.S. capital markets," said Christopher Yeung, Chief Executive Officer. "With this approval, our U.S. investors can now benefit from a more seamless settlement process, supporting our broader strategy to expand the Company's reach and investor base."

RSU Grants to Advisors

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 170,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under its Long-Term Incentive Plan to two arm's length advisors. Each RSU will vest on November 1, 2025, subject to the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's ability to advance its digital-asset investment strategy, market positioning, investor awareness, and stakeholder engagement; the anticipated outcomes of RSU grants under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan; the expected benefits of the Company's shares becoming eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), including improved accessibility, liquidity and exposure to U.S. investors; as well as statements relating to the Company's overall business strategy, investor engagement, regulatory approvals, the availability of capital, anticipated timelines, and general economic, financial, market and political conditions. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company continuing its anticipated business strategy, including, without limitation, availability of capital to complete proposed transactions or pursue its strategic initiatives; expectations with respect to market conditions, investor engagement, regulatory approvals, anticipated timelines and operating costs; that counterparties will perform their contractual obligations; that DTC eligibility will support improved liquidity and market access in the United States; that the Company can access financing on acceptable terms; and other business and economic considerations. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, availability of capital to complete proposed transactions or pursue its strategic initiatives; the risk that DTC eligibility does not improve liquidity or market access as expected; reliance on third parties over whom the Company has no control; changes in general economic, market or regulatory conditions (in Canada or elsewhere); and volatility in digital-asset and capital markets. Please see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form dated June 3, 2025 for the year ended January 31, 2025.

