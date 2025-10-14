Cameroon and Zambia are implementing government programs that bring solar minigrids to communities without stable electricity access. Cameroon recently switched on two solar installations to power two villages, while Zambia inaugurated four solar minigrids in the country's central province.Cameroon and Zambia are among the African countries to have recently switched on solar minigrids in rural communities. Cameroon's Ministry of Water and Energy inaugurated two solar plants in the villages of Songmimbias and Nkelassi in Mefou-et-Akono, a department within the country's central province, last ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...