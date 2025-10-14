The annual list honors groundbreaking advancements redefining the way we work and live

Aledia, the leader in nanowire and 3D silicon-based microLED display technology, is proud to announce it is a winner in the Computing, Chips, and Foundational Technology category in Fast Company's Next Big Things in Techlist. This prestigious recognition highlights emerging technologies that have the potential to profoundly impact industries-from education and sustainability to robotics and artificial intelligence.

This year's honorees represent a diverse array of technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams. These innovations are featured for their potential to revolutionize the lives of consumers, businesses, and society overall. While not all the technologies are available in the market yet, each is reaching key milestones to have a proven impact in the next five years.

"This recognition reflects how far we've come in turning breakthrough science into practical innovation," said Pierre Laboisse, CEO of Aledia. "Our team has pushed beyond the limits of what was thought possible for microLEDs, creating technology that can power real products at scale. It's an important milestone not just for Aledia, but for the entire display industry."

Aledia is pioneering a new era of scalable, high-performance microLED displays that bridge scientific discovery and manufacturable reality. Its proprietary 3D nanowire-on-silicon architecture delivers the brightness, efficiency, and color fidelity required for the next generation of augmented reality (AR) and wearable devices. By growing red, green, and blue emitters on a single silicon chip, Aledia enables displays that are thinner, lighter, and longer-lasting-unlocking immersive AR experiences that were once out of reach.

Beyond consumer applications, Aledia's technology is being explored for optical interconnects in AI data centers, with the potential to dramatically improve power efficiency and scalability in high-performance computing.

"Next Big Things in Tech is both a snapshot of the most interesting tech of the moment and a crystal ball that predicts the next several years," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "We're excited to share this list with our readers, and we congratulate the winners for their vision and innovation."

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit here.

